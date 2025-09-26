- EUR/USD corrects higher following a sharp two-day decline.
- The near-term technical outlook doesn't offer any hints of a reversal.
- The US economic calendar will feature PCE inflation data for August.
EUR/USD continued to push lower following Wednesday's decline and closed deep in negative territory on Thursday. The pair stays relatively quiet in the European session on Friday, while the technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|0.17%
|0.03%
|EUR
|0.03%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.17%
|0.17%
|0.27%
|0.08%
|GBP
|0.01%
|-0.05%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|0.21%
|0.21%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|0.18%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
|-0.13%
|-0.10%
|-0.01%
|0.11%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|-0.08%
|-0.17%
|-0.21%
|-0.09%
|0.01%
|0.09%
|-0.13%
|NZD
|-0.17%
|-0.27%
|-0.21%
|-0.18%
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|-0.10%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|0.13%
|0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals on Thursday as upbeat macroeconomic data releases eased concerns over an economic downturn.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced that it revised the annualized Gross Domestic (GDP) growth for the second quarter to 3.8% from 3.3% in the previous estimate. Other data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders increased by 2.9% in August, surpassing the market expectation for a decrease of 0.5% by a wide margin, and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218,000 from 232,000 in the previous week.
Later in the day, the BEA will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for August. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his last public appearance that they were projecting the PCE Price Index and the core PCE Price Index to rise 2.7% and 2.9% on a yearly basis, respectively.
Unless there is a significant surprise in the monthly core PCE Price Index print, which is expected to rise 0.2%, the market reaction is likely to remain muted.
In the meantime, US stock index futures rise about 0.2% in the European morning on Friday. A bullish action in Wall Street could help EUR/USD hold its ground heading into the weekend.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD broke below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped toward 30, reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum. Additionally, EUR/USD closed the last four 4-hour candles below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA).
On the downside, 1.1640 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first support level before 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1690-1.1700 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.1750 (100-period SMA) and 1.1770 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).
(This story was corrected on September 26 at 08:38 GMT to say in the first paragraph that the EUR/USD closed deep in negative territory on Thursday, not positive.)
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.1700 ahead of US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.1700 in early European trading on Friday, helped by a brief pullback in the US Dollar from seven-week highs against its major rivals. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350; US data eyed
GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday, staying close to seven-week troughs. The pair draws support from a pause in the US Dollar upside as traders take a breather and reosition themselves before the key US PCE inflation data release.
Gold holds steady amid Fed rate-cut bets; geopolitical risks and tariff worries
Gold reverses a modest Asian session dip and currently trades just below the $3,750 level, nearly unchanged for the day amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs again in October and December.
US core PCE inflation set to hold steady in August to confirm Federal Reserve cautious stance
The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for August on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.2% month-over-month (MoM) in August.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.