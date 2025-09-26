EUR/USD corrects higher following a sharp two-day decline.

The near-term technical outlook doesn't offer any hints of a reversal.

The US economic calendar will feature PCE inflation data for August.

EUR/USD continued to push lower following Wednesday's decline and closed deep in negative territory on Thursday. The pair stays relatively quiet in the European session on Friday, while the technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.03% -0.01% -0.04% 0.09% 0.08% 0.17% 0.03% EUR 0.03% 0.05% 0.05% 0.17% 0.17% 0.27% 0.08% GBP 0.01% -0.05% 0.08% 0.13% 0.21% 0.21% 0.00% JPY 0.04% -0.05% -0.08% 0.10% 0.09% 0.18% -0.08% CAD -0.09% -0.17% -0.13% -0.10% -0.01% 0.11% -0.13% AUD -0.08% -0.17% -0.21% -0.09% 0.01% 0.09% -0.13% NZD -0.17% -0.27% -0.21% -0.18% -0.11% -0.09% -0.10% CHF -0.03% -0.08% 0.00% 0.08% 0.13% 0.13% 0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals on Thursday as upbeat macroeconomic data releases eased concerns over an economic downturn.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced that it revised the annualized Gross Domestic (GDP) growth for the second quarter to 3.8% from 3.3% in the previous estimate. Other data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders increased by 2.9% in August, surpassing the market expectation for a decrease of 0.5% by a wide margin, and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218,000 from 232,000 in the previous week.

Later in the day, the BEA will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for August. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his last public appearance that they were projecting the PCE Price Index and the core PCE Price Index to rise 2.7% and 2.9% on a yearly basis, respectively.

Unless there is a significant surprise in the monthly core PCE Price Index print, which is expected to rise 0.2%, the market reaction is likely to remain muted.

In the meantime, US stock index futures rise about 0.2% in the European morning on Friday. A bullish action in Wall Street could help EUR/USD hold its ground heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD broke below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped toward 30, reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum. Additionally, EUR/USD closed the last four 4-hour candles below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA).

On the downside, 1.1640 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first support level before 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1690-1.1700 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.1750 (100-period SMA) and 1.1770 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

(This story was corrected on September 26 at 08:38 GMT to say in the first paragraph that the EUR/USD closed deep in negative territory on Thursday, not positive.)