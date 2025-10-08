EUR/USD Forecast: Euro shows no signs of a steady rebound

EUR/USD remains on the back foot in the European session on Wednesday and trades below 1.1650 after losing about 0.5% on Tuesday. The technical outlook suggests that sellers are likely to retain control in the near term.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.89% 0.25% 2.22% -0.04% 0.30% 0.89% 0.53% EUR -0.89% -0.73% 1.24% -0.95% -0.61% -0.02% -0.38% GBP -0.25% 0.73% 2.07% -0.22% 0.12% 0.70% 0.35% JPY -2.22% -1.24% -2.07% -2.15% -1.91% -1.36% -1.68% CAD 0.04% 0.95% 0.22% 2.15% 0.38% 0.94% 0.57% AUD -0.30% 0.61% -0.12% 1.91% -0.38% 0.58% 0.23% NZD -0.89% 0.02% -0.70% 1.36% -0.94% -0.58% -0.35% CHF -0.53% 0.38% -0.35% 1.68% -0.57% -0.23% 0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength caused EUR/USD to push lower on Tuesday as markets overlooked another failed vote to pass the funding legislation.

Early Wednesday, outgoing French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu noted that he was optimistic about reaching a budget deal by the end of the year, easing concerns over a snap election. "There is a willingness to have a budget for France before December 31 of this year," Lecornu told reporters after meeting conservatives and center-right parties, per Reuters. Although this development seems to be helping the Euro hold its ground, there are no signs of a steady recovery as of yet.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact macroeconomic data releases later in the day. Hence, investors are likely to remain focused on political developments.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that they will present the same bill over and over again, suggesting that a deal could be hard to come by anytime soon. Meanwhile, the White House's Office of Management and Budget reportedly sent a memo, noting that the 750,000 furloughed workers are not guaranteed back pay.

While the negative impact of the uncertainty created by the US government shutdown on the USD seems to be fading away, investors could turn reluctant to bet on additional USD gains if a prolonged shutdown continues to force key data to be postponed.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains well below 40 and EUR/USD trades below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.1630, for the first time since March, reflecting a bearish stance.

In case EUR/USD fails to reclaim 1.1630, technical sellers are likely to remain interested. In this scenario, 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next support level before 1.1500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

On the flip side, a strong resistance area seems to have formed at 1.1700-1.1715 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA) if EUR/USD manages to stabilize above 1.1630.