EUR/USD Forecast: Euro shows no signs of a reversal

EUR/USD registered losses for three consecutive days and closed the previous week in negative territory. The pair stays relatively quiet early Monday and trades below 1.1550.

Euro Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.84% 1.41% 0.79% 0.06% -0.18% 0.98% 1.11% EUR -0.84% 0.58% 0.02% -0.77% -0.94% 0.14% 0.27% GBP -1.41% -0.58% -0.69% -1.34% -1.50% -0.44% -0.34% JPY -0.79% -0.02% 0.69% -0.80% -1.04% 0.08% 0.23% CAD -0.06% 0.77% 1.34% 0.80% -0.30% 0.93% 1.01% AUD 0.18% 0.94% 1.50% 1.04% 0.30% 1.08% 1.16% NZD -0.98% -0.14% 0.44% -0.08% -0.93% -1.08% 0.09% CHF -1.11% -0.27% 0.34% -0.23% -1.01% -1.16% -0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy decisions and Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious comments on policy-easing, several Fed officials delivered hawkish remarks and helped the US Dollar (USD) preserve its strength heading into the weekend.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid explained that he voted to keep the policy rate unchanged at the October meeting because "the labor market is largely in balance, the economy shows continued momentum, and inflation remains too high." Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said that she would find it difficult to cut rates again in December, unless there is clear evidence of a faster drop in inflation or a rapid cooling in the labor market. Finally, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack argued that they need to main monetary restriction for inflation to continue to come down.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for October. In case the headline PMI recovers above 50 and shows a return to expansion in the manufacturing sector's business activity, the USD could continue to outperform its rivals in the second half of the day.

If the headline PMI arrives near the market expectation of 49.2, investors could react to the changes in the Employment Index of the survey. A reading below September's 45.3 could hurt the USD in the near term, while a noticeable recovery toward 50 could have the opposite impact on the currency's performance.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator remains below 40, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact. Unless EUR/USD manages to reclaim 1.1550 (static level, former support), technical sellers could remain interested.

On the downside, 1.1500 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next support level ahead of 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1400 (static level, beginning point of the uptrend). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted 1.1550 (static level), 1.1615 (20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)) and 1.1660 (100-day SMA).