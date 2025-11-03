TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro shows no signs of a reversal

  • EUR/USD trades slightly below 1.1550 to start the new week.
  • The technical picture suggests that the bearish bias remains intact in the short term.
  • The US economic calendar will feature ISM Manufacturing PMI data for October.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro shows no signs of a reversal
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

EUR/USD registered losses for three consecutive days and closed the previous week in negative territory. The pair stays relatively quiet early Monday and trades below 1.1550.

Euro Price Last 7 Days

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.84%1.41%0.79%0.06%-0.18%0.98%1.11%
EUR-0.84%0.58%0.02%-0.77%-0.94%0.14%0.27%
GBP-1.41%-0.58%-0.69%-1.34%-1.50%-0.44%-0.34%
JPY-0.79%-0.02%0.69%-0.80%-1.04%0.08%0.23%
CAD-0.06%0.77%1.34%0.80%-0.30%0.93%1.01%
AUD0.18%0.94%1.50%1.04%0.30%1.08%1.16%
NZD-0.98%-0.14%0.44%-0.08%-0.93%-1.08%0.09%
CHF-1.11%-0.27%0.34%-0.23%-1.01%-1.16%-0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy decisions and Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious comments on policy-easing, several Fed officials delivered hawkish remarks and helped the US Dollar (USD) preserve its strength heading into the weekend.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid explained that he voted to keep the policy rate unchanged at the October meeting because "the labor market is largely in balance, the economy shows continued momentum, and inflation remains too high." Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said that she would find it difficult to cut rates again in December, unless there is clear evidence of a faster drop in inflation or a rapid cooling in the labor market. Finally, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack argued that they need to main monetary restriction for inflation to continue to come down.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for October. In case the headline PMI recovers above 50 and shows a return to expansion in the manufacturing sector's business activity, the USD could continue to outperform its rivals in the second half of the day.

If the headline PMI arrives near the market expectation of 49.2, investors could react to the changes in the Employment Index of the survey. A reading below September's 45.3 could hurt the USD in the near term, while a noticeable recovery toward 50 could have the opposite impact on the currency's performance.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator remains below 40, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact. Unless EUR/USD manages to reclaim 1.1550 (static level, former support), technical sellers could remain interested.

On the downside, 1.1500 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next support level ahead of 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1400 (static level, beginning point of the uptrend). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted 1.1550 (static level), 1.1615 (20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)) and 1.1660 (100-day SMA).

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1540

EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1540

EUR/USD is still under pressure, extending last week’s decline, although it seems to have met some decent contention near the 1.1500 support so far on Monday. The pair’s extra pullback comes once again amid further gains in the US Dollar and rising US Treasury yields as traders keep assessing the lastest FOMC event. Meanwhile, the poor performance of the October’s ISM Manufacturing PMI appears to limit the buck’s upside.

GBP/USD looks sidelined below 1.3150

GBP/USD looks sidelined below 1.3150

GBP/USD remains on the defensive as markets enter the latter part of the NA session on Monday. In the meantime, Cable appears to have embarked on a consolidative move below the 1.3150 level, always amid decent gains in the Greenback and steady pre-BoE caution.

Gold turns negative, challenges $4,000

Gold turns negative, challenges $4,000

Gold gives away its initial gains and slips back toward the $4,000 neighbourhood per troy ounce on the back of the firm tone in the US Dollar, increasing US Treasury yields across the curve, and cooling tensions on the US-China trade front.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe tank as whale interest fades

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe tank as whale interest fades

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, are at bearish crossroads, facing further losses. Both on-chain and derivatives data suggest that large wallet investors and retailers are reducing their risk exposure, boosting the supply pressure. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA slips below $0.58 as bearish momentum and trader short bets intensify

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA slips below $0.58 as bearish momentum and trader short bets intensify

Cardano (ADA) price slips 6%, trading below $0.58 at the time of writing on Monday, extending last week’s 10% fall. Weakening on-chain activity and rising short positions among traders signal growing bearish sentiment.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers