EUR/USD Forecast: Euro sellers retain control ahead of US data

EUR/USD stages a rebound but remains slightly below 1.1500 in the European morning on Wednesday after closing the fifth consecutive day in negative territory and touching its weakest level since early August at 1.1473 on Tuesday. As market focus shifts to high-tier data releases from the US, the pair's technical outlook shows no signs of a reversal.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.34% 0.67% -0.40% 0.72% 0.86% 1.26% 0.62% EUR -0.34% 0.34% -0.67% 0.39% 0.50% 0.92% 0.28% GBP -0.67% -0.34% -1.14% 0.05% 0.16% 0.59% -0.06% JPY 0.40% 0.67% 1.14% 1.10% 1.24% 1.65% 1.15% CAD -0.72% -0.39% -0.05% -1.10% 0.07% 0.50% -0.10% AUD -0.86% -0.50% -0.16% -1.24% -0.07% 0.42% -0.20% NZD -1.26% -0.92% -0.59% -1.65% -0.50% -0.42% -0.64% CHF -0.62% -0.28% 0.06% -1.15% 0.10% 0.20% 0.64% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-averse market atmosphere, as reflected by the sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes, helped the US Dollar (USD) preserve its strength on Tuesday and caused EUR/USD to continue to push lower.

In the European morning on Wednesday, US stock index futures trade mixed and highlight a cautious market stance, which is likely to cap EUR/USD's recovery attempts.

In the second half of the day, ADP Employment Change and the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for October will be featured in the US economic calendar.

Investors expect employment in the private sector to rise by 25,000 following the 32,000 decline recorded in September. A positive surprise, with a reading of 50,000, or higher, could boost the USD with the immediate reaction and open the door for a leg lower in EUR/USD. On the flip side, investors could lean toward a Fed rate cut in December if the ADP data comes in weaker than forecast. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 70% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in December.

Market participants will also pay close attention to the underlying details of the ISM Services PMI report. If the headline PMI comes in above 50, as expected, and there is a noticeable increase in the Employment Index of the survey, the USD is likely to gather strength. Conversely, a disappointing headline PMI print in the contraction territory below 50 and a lack of improvement in the employment component could hurt the USD and help EUR/USD hold its ground.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD remains in the lower half of the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator sits below 40, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room on the downside before turning technically oversold.

Looking south, the first support level could be spotted at 1.1450 (lower limit of the descending channel, static level) before 1.1400 (static level) and 1.1370 (static level). On the upside, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1500 (former support), 1.1550 (static level) and 1.1580 (50-period Simple Moving Average).