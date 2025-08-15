EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1650 on Friday.

US economic calendar will feature Retail Sales and consumer sentiment data.

The technical outlook highlights a neutral stance in the short term.

EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.1700 in the European session on Friday after closing in negative territory on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook is yet to show a buildup of directional momentum. High-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US could drive EUR/USD's action heading into the weekend.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.30% -0.80% -0.43% 0.30% 0.16% 0.51% -0.39% EUR 0.30% -0.49% -0.10% 0.62% 0.47% 0.77% -0.08% GBP 0.80% 0.49% 0.36% 1.12% 0.97% 1.28% 0.42% JPY 0.43% 0.10% -0.36% 0.78% 0.63% 1.02% 0.19% CAD -0.30% -0.62% -1.12% -0.78% -0.14% 0.16% -0.71% AUD -0.16% -0.47% -0.97% -0.63% 0.14% 0.31% -0.54% NZD -0.51% -0.77% -1.28% -1.02% -0.16% -0.31% -0.84% CHF 0.39% 0.08% -0.42% -0.19% 0.71% 0.54% 0.84% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals on Thursday as the hot producer inflation data caused markets to assess the probability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) lowering the policy rate three times this year.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 3.3% on a yearly basis in July. This reading following the 2.4% increase recorded in June and surpassed the market expectation of 2.5% by a wide margin. On a monthly basis, the PPI and the core PPI both rose by 0.9%.

The probability of a total 75 basis points reduction in the Fed policy rate by the end of the year declined below 45% from nearly 55% before the release of the producer inflation data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

In the second half of the day, July Retail Sales and the University of Michigan's (UoM) preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for August will be featured in the US economic calendar.

Investors expect Retail Sales to rise by 0.5%. A significant positive surprise, with a print above 1%, could boost the USD with the immediate reaction and weigh on EUR/USD. Meanwhile, markets will pay close attention to the One-year Consumer Inflation Expectations component of the UoM survey. A noticeable decline in this data could hurt the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 50, while EUR/USD struggles to pull away from the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting the pair's indecisiveness.

On the upside, 1.1720 (static level) could be seen as the first resistance level before 1.1760 (static level) and 1.1800 (static level, round level). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1660-1.1650 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), 1.1620 (100-period SMA) and 1.1600 (static level, round level).