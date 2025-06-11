EUR/USD continues to move sideways slightly above 1.1400 on Wednesday.

The technical outlook highlights the pair's indecisiveness in the near term.

The US economic calendar will feature inflation data for May.

EUR/USD struggles to make a decisive move in either direction and continues to move up and down in a narrow channel at around 1.1400 in the European morning on Wednesday. May inflation data from the US could trigger the next big market reaction and help the pair break out of its range.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.28% 0.30% 0.13% -0.10% -0.21% -0.21% 0.03% EUR 0.28% 0.57% 0.41% 0.16% 0.08% 0.06% 0.30% GBP -0.30% -0.57% -0.06% -0.41% -0.48% -0.51% -0.27% JPY -0.13% -0.41% 0.06% -0.25% -0.41% -0.42% -0.24% CAD 0.10% -0.16% 0.41% 0.25% -0.12% -0.10% 0.13% AUD 0.21% -0.08% 0.48% 0.41% 0.12% -0.02% 0.20% NZD 0.21% -0.06% 0.51% 0.42% 0.10% 0.02% 0.24% CHF -0.03% -0.30% 0.27% 0.24% -0.13% -0.20% -0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The modest improvement seen in market mood helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and made it difficult for the pair to gain traction on Tuesday. After negotiating for two days in London, officials from China and the United States (US) agreed to ease export curbs, including the ones on rare earths, and to keep the tariff truce alive.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for May.

On a yearly basis, the CPI is forecast to rise 2.5%, compared to the 2.3% increase reported in April.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis. In case this data comes in above the market forecast, the USD is likely to gather strength with the immediate reaction and weigh on EUR/USD. On the flip side, a reading of 0.2%, or lower, in this figure could feed into expectations for two Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts this year and hurt the USD.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 60% of the Fed cutting the policy rate at least twice in 2025.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 50 and EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), highlighting a lack of directional momentum.

On the downside, the first support level could be seen at 1.1380-1.1370 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, 100-period SMA) before 1.1320 (200-period SMA). Looking north, resistances could be seen at 1.1450 (static level), 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1575 (April 21 high).