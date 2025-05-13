EUR/USD trades in a tight range near 1.1100 in the European morning on Tuesday.

Technical sellers could remain interested in case 1.1090-1.1080 support fails.

The US economic calendar will feature inflation data for April.

EUR/USD enters a consolidation phase after losing nearly 1.5% on Monday and trades in a narrow channel at around 1.1100 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of recovery momentum.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.27% 0.73% 1.11% 0.65% 0.16% 0.61% 0.71% EUR -1.27% -0.42% 0.38% -0.14% -0.47% -0.18% -0.08% GBP -0.73% 0.42% 0.98% 0.28% -0.05% 0.16% 0.34% JPY -1.11% -0.38% -0.98% -0.47% -1.56% -1.35% -0.62% CAD -0.65% 0.14% -0.28% 0.47% -0.22% -0.04% 0.05% AUD -0.16% 0.47% 0.05% 1.56% 0.22% 0.19% 0.35% NZD -0.61% 0.18% -0.16% 1.35% 0.04% -0.19% 0.07% CHF -0.71% 0.08% -0.34% 0.62% -0.05% -0.35% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength forced EUR/USD to come under heavy bearish pressure at the beginning of the week, as investors cheered the US-China agreement on significantly lowering and pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days.

Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade in negative territory and the USD Index retreats slightly from the monthly high it set on Monday, reflecting a cautious market stance and allowing EUR/USD to hold its ground.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April. On a monthly basis, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise by 0.3% following the 0.1% increase seen in March. A stronger-than-forecast print could support the USD with the immediate reaction and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower. On the flip side, a soft print of 0.2% or lower could make it difficult for the USD to find demand.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades slightly above the 1.1080-1.1090 area where the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) meets the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend. In case the pair drops below this level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.1000 (round level, static level) could be seen as the next support level before 1.0950 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

On the upside, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1170 (Fibonacci 50% retracement), 1.1220 (200-period SMA) and 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).