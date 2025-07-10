EUR/USD struggles to find direction, moves sideways below 1.1750.

Markets await clarity on the EU-US trade relations.

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic calendar.

EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow channel below 1.1750 after closing virtually unchanged on Wednesday. The pair's technical outlook fails to offer a directional clue as market participants await news on EU-US trade relations.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.44% 0.35% 1.43% 0.61% -0.04% 0.66% 0.14% EUR -0.44% -0.08% 0.74% 0.14% -0.42% 0.21% -0.31% GBP -0.35% 0.08% 0.80% 0.25% -0.33% 0.30% -0.36% JPY -1.43% -0.74% -0.80% -0.59% -1.23% -0.53% -1.21% CAD -0.61% -0.14% -0.25% 0.59% -0.62% 0.06% -0.60% AUD 0.04% 0.42% 0.33% 1.23% 0.62% 0.74% -0.02% NZD -0.66% -0.21% -0.30% 0.53% -0.06% -0.74% -0.66% CHF -0.14% 0.31% 0.36% 1.21% 0.60% 0.02% 0.66% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

US President Donald Trump shared a new set of tariff letters on Wednesday, which outlined rates that will be imposed on Libya, Iraq, Algeria, Philippines and some other minor trading partners.

Trump is yet to unveil how trade policy with the EU will be set. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday they are working "non-stop" to reach an agreement with the US "to keep tariffs as low as possible and to provide the stability that businesses need."

Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. A significant decline, with a reading below 220,000, could provide a boost to the US Dollar (USD) with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, a reading above 250,000 could hurt the USD and open the door for a rebound in EUR/USD. Nevertheless, the market reaction to this data is likely to remain short-lived, with investors refraining from taking large positions.

In case the US and the EU reach an agreement, EUR/USD could stretch higher in the near term. Conversely, the Euro could have a difficult time attracting buyers if the US unveils tariff rates on the EU imports, suggesting that they have failed to come to terms.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways at around 50 and EUR/USD fluctuates between the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting the pair's indecisiveness.

On the downside, 1.1700-1.1690 (lower limit of the ascending channel, 100-period SMA) aligns as a key support area ahead of 1.1640 (static level) and 1.1600 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1760 (50-period SMA), 1.1800 (round level, static level) and 1.1830 (static level).