EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains fragile ahead of Powell speech

EUR/USD struggles to hold its ground and trades in the red at around 1.1550 after closing in negative territory on Monday. Later in the American session, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech will be scrutinized by market participants.

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength to start the week as fears over a deepening US-China trade conflict eased. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business on Monday that he believes China is open to discussions and added that 100% tariff doesn't have to happen.

Early Tuesday, markets adopt a cautious stance after China's Commerce Ministry stated that the US needs to correct its "wrong practices" and show sincerity in talks with China. The USD seems to be benefiting from safe-haven flows in the European session, making it difficult for EUR/USD to gain traction.

Fed Chair Powell will speak on the monetary policy and economic outlook at an event in Philadelphia. Markets are currently pricing in about a 90% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate by a total of 50 basis-points by the end of the year. In case Powell adopts a cautious tone on policy easing and suggests that a rate cut in December will depend on data, the immediate reaction could support the USD and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower. On the other hand, the USD could struggle to attract buyers if Powell emphasizes the need to adjust the policy to respond to worsening conditions in the labor market.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays well below 50 and EUR/USD trades below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.1580, after failing to stabilize above it on Monday, reflecting a bearish stance.

On the downside, 1.1550 (static level) aligns as the immediate support level before 1.1500 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.1450 (static level). Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1580 (20-period SMA, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1650 (100-day SMA).