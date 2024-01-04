- EUR/USD rebounded modestly after testing 1.0900 on Wednesday.
- German inflation and employment-related data from the US will be watched closely.
- Near-term technical outlook doesn't yet point to a build-up of recovery momentum.
EUR/USD staged a technical correction and stabilized below 1.0950 early Thursday after testing 1.0900 on Wednesday. The pair's technical outlook is yet to point to an extended recovery as investors remain cautious while waiting for key macroeconomic data releases.
The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the cautious market stance mid-week and continued to outperform the Euro. Meanwhile, the relatively hawkish tone seen in the minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) December meeting minutes helped the currency hold its ground later in the American session.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.07%
|0.36%
|0.56%
|0.80%
|1.61%
|0.59%
|0.86%
|EUR
|-0.94%
|-0.57%
|-0.38%
|-0.15%
|0.56%
|-0.36%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|-0.35%
|0.57%
|0.23%
|0.45%
|1.35%
|0.24%
|0.44%
|CAD
|-0.56%
|0.34%
|-0.01%
|0.23%
|1.05%
|0.02%
|0.26%
|AUD
|-0.81%
|0.14%
|-0.43%
|-0.24%
|0.68%
|-0.21%
|0.01%
|JPY
|-1.62%
|-0.54%
|-1.24%
|-0.88%
|-0.67%
|-0.89%
|-0.87%
|NZD
|-0.57%
|0.35%
|-0.19%
|-0.01%
|0.24%
|0.87%
|0.24%
|CHF
|-0.81%
|0.13%
|-0.43%
|-0.22%
|0.02%
|0.83%
|-0.20%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The Fed's publication showed that several policymakers noted that situations could justify maintaining the policy rate at its current level for a longer duration than their current expectations. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a 72% probability that the Fed will lower the policy rate by 25 basis points in March, down from 85% earlier in the week.
Later in the session, inflation data from Germany will be watched closely by market participants. Earlier in the day, regional data from Germany showed that the annual inflation in North Rhine-Westphalia, as measured by the change in the Consumer price Index (CPI), rose to 3.5% in December from 3% in November. Markets expect the CPI to increase by 3.8% on a yearly basis. A stronger-than-forecast CPI print could help the Euro find demand in the early American session.
The US economic docket will feature ADP Employment Change for December, which is forecast to rise 115,000. Ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, a noticeable upside surprise in ADP, with a print of 150,000 or above, could make it difficult for EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum even if the initial reaction to German inflation report appears to be Euro-positive.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart aligns as immediate support for EUR/USD at 1.0920 before 1.0880 (lower limit of the ascending regression trend channel). A 4-hour close below the latter could open the door for an extended slide toward 1.0850 (Fibonacci 38.2% of the latest uptrend).
On the upside, strong resistance seems to have formed at 1.0950-1.0960 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) ahead of 1.1000 (psychological level, static level) and 1.1020 (50-period SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0950 ahead of key data releases
EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0950 in the European session on Thursday. Inflation data from Germany and private sector employment report from the US will be watched closely by investors in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 after UK data
Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD extended its recovery beyond 1.2700 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The UK S&P Global/CIPS Services PMI got revised higher for December, providing a boost to Pound Sterling. Focus shifts to US data.
Gold rebounds toward $2,050 as markets await US data
Gold gathered recovery momentum and rose to the $2,050 area in the first half of the day on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness helps XAU/USD stretch higher as participants await employment-related data releases from the US.
Understanding the first crypto market crash of 2024 and what to expect next
The crypto market crash of January 3 caused roughly $600 million in liquidations across the board. This move was mainly influenced by Matrixport’s research, which indicated a possibility of ETF rejection.
ADP Employment Report Preview: US private-sector jobs set to increase modestly in December
The ADP Research Institute will release the December Jobs Survey on Thursday. The survey is an independent estimate of private-sector employment and pay, usually released two days ahead of the official NFP report.