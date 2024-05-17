EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850 after closing in the red on Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

Fedpseak will be scrutinized in the absence of macroeconomic data releases.

Following Wednesday's upsurge, EUR/USD struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and closed modestly lower on Thursday. The pair stays relatively calm slightly above 1.0850 in the early European session on Friday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.83% -1.10% 0.03% -0.31% -0.98% -1.50% 0.14% EUR 0.83% -0.32% 0.88% 0.50% -0.19% -0.70% 0.97% GBP 1.10% 0.32% 1.12% 0.82% 0.13% -0.37% 1.29% JPY -0.03% -0.88% -1.12% -0.38% -0.99% -1.60% 0.14% CAD 0.31% -0.50% -0.82% 0.38% -0.65% -1.21% 0.37% AUD 0.98% 0.19% -0.13% 0.99% 0.65% -0.61% 1.15% NZD 1.50% 0.70% 0.37% 1.60% 1.21% 0.61% 1.67% CHF -0.14% -0.97% -1.29% -0.14% -0.37% -1.15% -1.67% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) managed to stage a rebound on Thursday after the data published by the US Department of Labor showed that there were 222,000 weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending May 11, down from 232,000 the previous week. Additionally, cautious comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials with regards to policy easing helped the USD stay resilient against its major rivals.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that he was pleased with the inflation progress in April but noted that the Fed was not yet there to cut the policy rate. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester noted that the monetary policy was well-positioned as they look to review more data, and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barking told CNBC that the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed that inflation was not where the Fed was trying to get.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases on Friday. In the American session, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Fed Governor Christopher Waller and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will deliver speeches.

In case Fed officials stick to a cautious tone, the USD could hold its ground heading into the weekend and make it difficult for EUR/USD to extend its weekly uptrend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index declined on Thursday but stabilized above 60, suggesting that the latest pullback was a technical correction rather than the beginning of a reversal. 1.0890-1.0900 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, upper limit of the ascending regression channel, psychological level) aligns as first resistance before 1.0940 (static level) and 1.0980 (March 8 high).

On the downside, strong support is located at 1.0830-1.0820 (100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), mid-point of the channel) ahead of 1.0790-1.0800 (50-day SMA, 200-day SMA).