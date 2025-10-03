EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains below key resistance area

EUR/USD holds its ground and trades in positive territory, slightly below 1.1750, in the European session on Friday. With the postponement of the release of the September employment data because of the US federal government shutdown, investors will scrutinize the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for September.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.39% -1.37% 0.23% -0.79% -0.66% -0.09% EUR 0.26% -0.14% -1.26% 0.48% -0.52% -0.41% 0.15% GBP 0.39% 0.14% -1.05% 0.62% -0.45% -0.27% 0.29% JPY 1.37% 1.26% 1.05% 1.64% 0.63% 0.59% 1.33% CAD -0.23% -0.48% -0.62% -1.64% -0.97% -0.89% -0.33% AUD 0.79% 0.52% 0.45% -0.63% 0.97% 0.12% 0.69% NZD 0.66% 0.41% 0.27% -0.59% 0.89% -0.12% 0.71% CHF 0.09% -0.15% -0.29% -1.33% 0.33% -0.69% -0.71% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will meet with Russ Vought, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, to see which federal programs could be cut. Additionally, the Trump administration announced that they froze $26 billion for Democratic-leaning states.

Markets could turn optimistic about the shutdown coming to an end soon, in case Democrats look to find a middle ground on the spending bill amid the threat of losing funds for their programs.

Nevertheless, the September employment report, which featured the Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures, will not be released later in the day.

The ISM Services PMI is forecast to edge lower to 51.7 in September from 52 in August. In the absence of the NFP data, market participants could react to the Employment Index component of the survey, especially if the headline PMI arrives near the market expectation. If the Employment Index recovers above 50 and shows an increase in the service sector payrolls, the USD could gather strength heading into the weekend and cause EUR/USD to turn south. On the flip side, EUR/USD could gather bullish momentum in the American session if this data comes in below the August print of 46.5.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways near 50 and EUR/USD fluctuates between the 20-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a neutral stance in the near term.

On the upside, 1.1750-1.1770 aligns as a strong resistance area, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend meets the 100-period SMA and the 20-day SMA. If EUR/USD manages to clear that hurdle, 1.1820 (static level) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.1900 (static level, round level).

On the downside, the first support area is located 1.1710-1.1690 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 50-day SMA) ahead of 1.1640 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).