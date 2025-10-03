TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains below key resistance area

  • EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.1750 early Friday.
  • The technical outlook points to a neutral stance in the short term.
  • The US economic calendar will feature the ISM Services PMI data for September.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains below key resistance area
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

EUR/USD holds its ground and trades in positive territory, slightly below 1.1750, in the European session on Friday. With the postponement of the release of the September employment data because of the US federal government shutdown, investors will scrutinize the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for September.

Euro Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.26%-0.39%-1.37%0.23%-0.79%-0.66%-0.09%
EUR0.26%-0.14%-1.26%0.48%-0.52%-0.41%0.15%
GBP0.39%0.14%-1.05%0.62%-0.45%-0.27%0.29%
JPY1.37%1.26%1.05%1.64%0.63%0.59%1.33%
CAD-0.23%-0.48%-0.62%-1.64%-0.97%-0.89%-0.33%
AUD0.79%0.52%0.45%-0.63%0.97%0.12%0.69%
NZD0.66%0.41%0.27%-0.59%0.89%-0.12%0.71%
CHF0.09%-0.15%-0.29%-1.33%0.33%-0.69%-0.71%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will meet with Russ Vought, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, to see which federal programs could be cut. Additionally, the Trump administration announced that they froze $26 billion for Democratic-leaning states.

Markets could turn optimistic about the shutdown coming to an end soon, in case Democrats look to find a middle ground on the spending bill amid the threat of losing funds for their programs.

Nevertheless, the September employment report, which featured the Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures, will not be released later in the day.

Related news

The ISM Services PMI is forecast to edge lower to 51.7 in September from 52 in August. In the absence of the NFP data, market participants could react to the Employment Index component of the survey, especially if the headline PMI arrives near the market expectation. If the Employment Index recovers above 50 and shows an increase in the service sector payrolls, the USD could gather strength heading into the weekend and cause EUR/USD to turn south. On the flip side, EUR/USD could gather bullish momentum in the American session if this data comes in below the August print of 46.5.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways near 50 and EUR/USD fluctuates between the 20-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a neutral stance in the near term.

On the upside, 1.1750-1.1770 aligns as a strong resistance area, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend meets the 100-period SMA and the 20-day SMA. If EUR/USD manages to clear that hurdle, 1.1820 (static level) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.1900 (static level, round level).

On the downside, the first support area is located 1.1710-1.1690 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 50-day SMA) ahead of 1.1640 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1750 post-US ISM

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1750 post-US ISM

EUR/USD now gathers fresh steam and advances to daily highs around 1.1750 amid the offered stance in the US Dollar. In the meantime, the Greenback is unabale to capitalise of firmer results from the ISM Services PMI, resuming its leg lower amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US shutdown.

GBP/USD accelerates its gains , targets 1.3480

GBP/USD accelerates its gains , targets 1.3480

GBP/USD picks up pace and climbs to daily tops, approaching the 1.3480 zone on Friday, always in response to the decent decline in the Greenback. Meanwhile, market participants continue to assess the potential effects of a prolonged US shutdown.

Gold meets resistance near $3,890

Gold meets resistance near $3,890

Gold sets aside Thursday’s hiccup and revisits the area of $3,890 per troy ounce in the wake of the release of US data on Friday. The yellow metal’s recovery comes amid decent losses in the Greenback, mixed US yields across the curve, and rising uncertainty surrounding the impact of the US shutdown on the economy.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Bitcoin is trading near $120,000 on Friday after reaching a seven-week high of $120,960 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding near their respective weekly highs, reflecting steady demand from both institutions and retail investors.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout toward record high as retail demand recovers

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout toward record high as retail demand recovers

Pump.fun is bullish on Friday, trading above the critical $0.0070 level, unfazed by subtle price corrections in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The token native to Solana’s leading meme coin launchpad offers short-term bullish signals buoyed by key technical indicators. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers