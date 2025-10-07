EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains bearish after recovery attempt

EUR/USD staged a rebound in the American session on Monday but ended up closing the day in negative territory. The pair stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Tuesday and trades below 1.1700.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.50% 0.05% 0.86% -0.01% -0.13% 0.12% 0.21% EUR -0.50% -0.56% 0.28% -0.54% -0.67% -0.41% -0.33% GBP -0.05% 0.56% 0.93% 0.01% -0.11% 0.15% 0.23% JPY -0.86% -0.28% -0.93% -0.83% -1.04% -0.81% -0.70% CAD 0.01% 0.54% -0.01% 0.83% -0.07% 0.14% 0.22% AUD 0.13% 0.67% 0.11% 1.04% 0.07% 0.26% 0.37% NZD -0.12% 0.41% -0.15% 0.81% -0.14% -0.26% 0.08% CHF -0.21% 0.33% -0.23% 0.70% -0.22% -0.37% -0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

News of newly-appointed French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu having resigned triggered a Euro selloff in the first half of the day on Monday. Later in the day, the US Dollar (USD) struggled to preserve its strength and allowed EUR/USD to edge higher as the US Senate, once again, rejected Democratic and Republican proposals to restore funding to the government.

Nevertheless, markets seem to be refraining from betting on a steady recovery early Tuesday, while awaiting political developments in France. French President Emmanuel Macron will now either appoint a new Prime Minister or dissolve parliament and call a new parliamentary election.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases that could drive EUR/USD's action. Hence, market participants will assess the discussions surrounding the funding legislation in the American session.

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that another failed vote could trigger layoffs in the federal workforce but added that they were discussing with Democrats regarding their demand to extend Obamacare subsidies past the end of the year. In case markets turn optimistic about the government shutdown coming to an end soon, the USD could continue to outperform its rivals and trigger another leg lower in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40, reflecting a lack of buyer interest.

Looking south, the first support level could be spotted at 1.1640 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) before 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). On the upside, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1700-1.1715 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA) and 1.1750-1.1760 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).