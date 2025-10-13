EUR/USD Forecast: Euro recovery stalls near key technical level

EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel at around 1.1600 in the European session on Monday after rising 0.5% on Friday. The technical outlook points to buyers' hesitancy as a key resistance level remains intact.

Euro Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.15% 0.96% 1.98% 0.37% 1.04% 1.60% 0.90% EUR -1.15% -0.30% 0.72% -0.81% -0.15% 0.41% -0.29% GBP -0.96% 0.30% 1.12% -0.51% 0.16% 0.71% 0.02% JPY -1.98% -0.72% -1.12% -1.51% -0.96% -0.42% -1.08% CAD -0.37% 0.81% 0.51% 1.51% 0.71% 1.23% 0.53% AUD -1.04% 0.15% -0.16% 0.96% -0.71% 0.55% -0.14% NZD -1.60% -0.41% -0.71% 0.42% -1.23% -0.55% -0.69% CHF -0.90% 0.29% -0.02% 1.08% -0.53% 0.14% 0.69% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure in the American session on Friday and allowed EUR/USD to rise sharply heading into the weekend.

"United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying," US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social late Friday, as a response to China's "extraordinarily aggressive position on trade." This headline triggered a USD selloff and weighed heavily on Wall Street's main indexes.

On Sunday, Trump reiterated that they remain on track with the November 1 tariff plan but noted that they don't want to hurt China but help them.

Early Monday, the USD rebounds and makes it difficult for EUR/USD to hold its ground. Additionally, the impressive rally seen in US stock index futures suggest that the negative impact of Trump's latest tariff threat on US assets remain short-lived.

Meanwhile, the ongoing political drama in France limits the Euro's gains. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu named a new government on Sunday after he was re-appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron. Lecornu is expected to present a new budget for 2026 ahead of the Tuesday deadline.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases on Monday and bond markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. Hence, fresh developments surrounding the US trade regime and French politics could continue to grab investors' attention.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 and EUR/USD trades well below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.1635, reflecting buyers' hesitancy.

On the downside, 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first technical level before 1.1550 (static level) and 1.1500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1635-1.1640 (100-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1700-1.1715 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).