EUR/USD Forecast: Euro recovery stalls near key level

EUR/USD touched its highest level in over a week above 1.1670 early Thursday before retreating to the 1.1650 area. The pair's technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact but technical buyers could turn hesitant unless EUR/USD confirms 1.1650 as support.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.33% -0.63% -0.54% 0.30% -0.00% 0.03% -0.58% EUR 0.33% -0.30% -0.18% 0.62% 0.41% 0.36% -0.30% GBP 0.63% 0.30% 0.18% 0.93% 0.71% 0.66% 0.02% JPY 0.54% 0.18% -0.18% 0.78% 0.49% 0.60% -0.09% CAD -0.30% -0.62% -0.93% -0.78% -0.33% -0.25% -0.90% AUD 0.00% -0.41% -0.71% -0.49% 0.33% -0.04% -0.68% NZD -0.03% -0.36% -0.66% -0.60% 0.25% 0.04% -0.64% CHF 0.58% 0.30% -0.02% 0.09% 0.90% 0.68% 0.64% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday helped EUR/USD build on Tuesday's gains.

In the absence of high-impact data releases, the uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade relations didn't allow the USD to find demand midweek. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that they don't want to decouple from China but noted that China was trying to erect new trade barriers. "The US has lots of levers that it can pull on China trade," he added.

Early Thursday, US stock index futures rise between 0.25% and 0.5% on the day. In case Wall Street's main indexes open higher and gather bullish momentum, risk flows could dominate the action in financial markets and make it difficult for the USD to stage a rebound.

During the American trading hours, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will participate in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) debate on 'Global Economy: Shaping Economic Policies in the Face of Disruptive Change.' Additionally, Federal Reserve Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman will be delivering speeches later in the day.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently nearly fully pricing in two more 25 basis-points Fed rate cuts this year. Hence, the market reaction to the Fed commentary is likely to be muted unless policymakers voice their opposition against a rate cut in December.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains unchanged in the short term. However, EUR/USD seems to be struggling to pull away from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.1650.

In case EUR/USD confirms 1.1650 as support, technical buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.1700 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.1765 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

On the other hand, buyers could hesitate if the pair fails to stabilize above 1.1650. Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1550 (static level).