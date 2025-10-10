EUR/USD Forecast: Euro recovery could remain shallow

EUR/USD lost more than 0.5% on Thursday and closed the fourth-consecutive day in negative territory. Although the pair edges higher in the European session on Friday, it shows no signs of a decisive recovery yet.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.27% 1.09% 2.17% 0.44% 0.48% 1.12% 1.13% EUR -1.27% -0.28% 0.81% -0.86% -0.82% -0.19% -0.17% GBP -1.09% 0.28% 1.20% -0.57% -0.54% 0.10% 0.11% JPY -2.17% -0.81% -1.20% -1.64% -1.70% -1.09% -1.06% CAD -0.44% 0.86% 0.57% 1.64% 0.08% 0.68% 0.69% AUD -0.48% 0.82% 0.54% 1.70% -0.08% 0.65% 0.65% NZD -1.12% 0.19% -0.10% 1.09% -0.68% -0.65% 0.00% CHF -1.13% 0.17% -0.11% 1.06% -0.69% -0.65% -0.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength forced EUR/USD to stay on the back foot on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Euro continues to have a difficult time attracting investors amid the ongoing political drama in France.

Nevertheless, European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers' cautious comments on policy easing seems to be helping EUR/USD holds its ground. ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said on Friday that it is appropriate for the key ECB rate to remain at 2%, while Governing Council member Jose Luis Escriva noted that inflation remains contained, adding negative risks to growth have not materialized.

In the second half of the day, the University of Michigan will publish the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for October. In case there is a significant improvement in consumer confidence, the USD could gather strength heading into the weekend and weigh on the pair. Investors will also pay close attention to the 1-year Consumer Inflation Expectations component of the survey. A noticeable decline in this data could hurt the USD and help EUR/USD stretch higher.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains below 40, suggesting that the latest recovery attempt is a technical correction, with the bearish bias staying unchanged. Moreover, EUR/USD trades well below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), after posting its first daily close below this level since February.

In case EUR/USD stays below 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend), technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.1550 (static level) could be seen as an interim support level before 1.1500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1630-1.1640 (100-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1700-1.1715 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).