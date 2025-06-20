EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1500 on Friday.

The improving risk mood could help the pair hold its ground.

The technical outlook is yet to highlight a buildup of bullish momentum.

Following the bearish action seen in the first half of the day, EUR/USD reversed its direction and closed in positive territory on Thursday. The pair holds comfortably above 1.1500 as markets remain focused on geopolitics.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.12% 0.54% 0.52% 0.78% -0.09% 0.34% 0.53% EUR -0.12% 0.30% 0.39% 0.67% -0.09% 0.22% 0.42% GBP -0.54% -0.30% 0.10% 0.36% -0.39% -0.08% 0.11% JPY -0.52% -0.39% -0.10% 0.27% -0.91% -0.54% -0.39% CAD -0.78% -0.67% -0.36% -0.27% -0.80% -0.44% -0.25% AUD 0.09% 0.09% 0.39% 0.91% 0.80% 0.32% 0.51% NZD -0.34% -0.22% 0.08% 0.54% 0.44% -0.32% 0.19% CHF -0.53% -0.42% -0.11% 0.39% 0.25% -0.51% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Federal Reserve's (Fed) cautious stance on policy-easing and the risk-averse market atmosphere on growing concerns over the United States (US) getting directly involved in the Iran-Israel conflict helped the USD outperform its rivals early Thursday.

News of US President Donald Trump giving Iran another chance to make a deal to end its nuclear program and delaying his final decision on launching strikes for up to two weeks helped the market mood improve. As a result, the USD lost its strength and allowed EUR/USD to stretch higher.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases on Friday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day in the European session. A bullish opening in Wall Street could weigh on the USD heading into the weekend and open the door for a leg higher in EUR/USD. On the flip side, the USD could hold its ground in case market participants move away from risk-sensitive assets in the second half of the day.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD returned within the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose slightly above 50, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

On the upside, 1.1560 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as the first resistance level before 1.1600 (static level, round level) and 1.1660 (upper limit of the ascending channel). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1500 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), 1.1470 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1450 (100-period Simple Moving Average).