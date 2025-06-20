- EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1500 on Friday.
- The improving risk mood could help the pair hold its ground.
- The technical outlook is yet to highlight a buildup of bullish momentum.
Following the bearish action seen in the first half of the day, EUR/USD reversed its direction and closed in positive territory on Thursday. The pair holds comfortably above 1.1500 as markets remain focused on geopolitics.
The Federal Reserve's (Fed) cautious stance on policy-easing and the risk-averse market atmosphere on growing concerns over the United States (US) getting directly involved in the Iran-Israel conflict helped the USD outperform its rivals early Thursday.
News of US President Donald Trump giving Iran another chance to make a deal to end its nuclear program and delaying his final decision on launching strikes for up to two weeks helped the market mood improve. As a result, the USD lost its strength and allowed EUR/USD to stretch higher.
The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases on Friday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day in the European session. A bullish opening in Wall Street could weigh on the USD heading into the weekend and open the door for a leg higher in EUR/USD. On the flip side, the USD could hold its ground in case market participants move away from risk-sensitive assets in the second half of the day.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD returned within the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose slightly above 50, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.
On the upside, 1.1560 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as the first resistance level before 1.1600 (static level, round level) and 1.1660 (upper limit of the ascending channel). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1500 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), 1.1470 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1450 (100-period Simple Moving Average).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
