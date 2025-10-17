EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks to build on weekly gains

EUR/USD stretched its weekly rally into a third consecutive day on Thursday and continued to push higher early Friday. After touching its strongest level in over a week near 1.1730, the pair corrected lower and was last seen fluctuating at around 1.1700.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.72% -0.54% -1.41% 0.43% 0.80% 0.43% -1.47% EUR 0.72% 0.18% -0.63% 1.14% 1.62% 1.16% -0.77% GBP 0.54% -0.18% -0.78% 0.97% 1.42% 0.98% -0.97% JPY 1.41% 0.63% 0.78% 1.79% 2.18% 1.88% -0.13% CAD -0.43% -1.14% -0.97% -1.79% 0.34% 0.01% -1.92% AUD -0.80% -1.62% -1.42% -2.18% -0.34% -0.44% -2.36% NZD -0.43% -1.16% -0.98% -1.88% -0.01% 0.44% -1.93% CHF 1.47% 0.77% 0.97% 0.13% 1.92% 2.36% 1.93% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) failed to shake off the bearish pressure on Thursday and allowed EUR/USD to preserve its bullish momentum. In addition to the uncertainty surrounding the US-China relations and the US government shutdown, growing concerns over the unhealthy lending practices of regional US banks caused the USD to weaken against its peers.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has survived two votes of no confidence. Although Lecornu will face an uphill battle in a parliamentary debate to pass the budget until the end of the year, this development seems to be supporting the Euro.

Early Friday, US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory, losing more than 1%. The risk-averse market atmosphere seems to be limiting EUR/USD's upside for now.

In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk perception could drive EUR/USD's action heading into the weekend.

However, the USD could struggle to attract safe-haven flows in case US Treasury bond yields continue to decline alongside stocks. On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield lost more than 1% and dropped to its weakest level since early April below 4%. Another deep slide in US T-bond yields could open the door for another leg higher in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

After breaking above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.1650, EUR/USD climbed above 1.1700, where the 20-day, 50-day and the 200-period on the -4-hour chart align. In case EUR/USD manages to stabilize above 1.1700 and confirm that level as support, 1.1765 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.1820 (static level).

If EUR/USD retreats below 1.1700 and fails to reclaim this level, technical buyers could hesitate. In this scenario, 1.1650 (100-day SMA) aligns as the next support level ahead of 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).