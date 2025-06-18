EUR/USD trades near 1.1500 after posting large losses on Tuesday.

The Fed will announce monetary policy decisions later in the day.

The technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the near term.

EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Tuesday and closed the day deep in negative territory. The pair struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades at around 1.1500 early Wednesday as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy announcements.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.32% 0.81% 0.32% 0.59% -0.22% -0.15% 0.67% EUR -0.32% 0.38% -0.02% 0.28% -0.41% -0.47% 0.36% GBP -0.81% -0.38% -0.39% -0.10% -0.78% -0.84% -0.02% JPY -0.32% 0.02% 0.39% 0.28% -0.83% -0.80% -0.05% CAD -0.59% -0.28% 0.10% -0.28% -0.74% -0.75% 0.06% AUD 0.22% 0.41% 0.78% 0.83% 0.74% -0.06% 0.77% NZD 0.15% 0.47% 0.84% 0.80% 0.75% 0.06% 0.83% CHF -0.67% -0.36% 0.02% 0.05% -0.06% -0.77% -0.83% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the negative shift seen in risk mood and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower during the American trading hours on Tuesday. United States (US) President Donald Trump said “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” and added that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is "an easy target." These comments fed into expectations of a direct involvement of the US in the Iran-Israel conflict and forced investors to adopt a cautious stance.

Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to keep the policy rate unchanged at the range of 4.25%-4.5%. Alongside the policy statement, the Fed will publish the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

In March, the SEP showed that policymakers were forecasting a total of 50 basis points reduction in rates in 2025. In case there is a hawkish revision, with officials projecting a single rate cut this year, the immediate reaction could trigger a USD rally and open the door for another leg lower in EUR/USD.

Conversely, the USD could have a difficult time finding demand if the publication highlights that policymakers still anticipate two rate cuts. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 65% probability that the Fed will cut rates at least twice in 2025.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50 and EUR/USD continues to trade below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting buyers' hesitancy.

On the downside, 1.1500-1.1490 (static level, 50-period SMA) aligns as the immediate support level before 1.1460 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1430 (100-period SMA). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1550 (mid-point of the ascending channel), 1.1600 (static level, round level) and 1.1640 (upper limit of the ascending channel).