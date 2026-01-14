EUR/USD Forecast: Euro inches higher with one-month lows on sight

EUR/USD is ticking up on Wednesday, trading near 1.1650 at the time of writing, but lacks momentum to take distance from the one-month lows in the 1.1615 area. The US Dollar maintains a moderate bullish bias, despite the moderate inflation figures released on Tuesday.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at a steady 0.3% pace in December and 2.6% over the previous 12 months, in line with market expectations. The Core CPI, however, slowed to 0.2% from 0.3% the previous month and grew at a steady 2.6% annual pace, against market expectations of 0.3% and 2.7% increases, respectively.

The market reaction was limited. Price pressures remain well above the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% target for price stability, and apart from that, the weekly ADP report hinted at a moderate pick-up in employment. Futures markets are practically fully pricing a steady monetary policy decision in the late-January meeting, and the chances of a rate hike in March have dropped to 26% from nearly 40% one week ago.

Market volatility has remained subdued during Wednesday's Asian session. The calendar in Europe is void, apart from a speech of the European Central Bank’s Vice-President, Luis De Guindos. In the US, Retail Sales data and an array of Fed speakers will be in focus. The US Supreme Court, however, might steal the show in case of a ruling against US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Technical Analysis

The EUR/USD pair trades at 1.1650 after pulling back from the 1.1700 area earlier this week, with technical indicators neutral to bearish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is practically flat, showing a lack of momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 43, signaling subdued demand.

Price action remains trapped within a descending channel from late December highs. The intraday low is near 1.1635, a few pips above the one-month low of 1.1618 hit last week. The channel bottom is at the 1.1600 area. Immediate resistance stands at the channel top, now around 1.1685, ahead of Monday's high, near 1.1700. Further up, the target is the January 6 high, in the area of 1.1740.

