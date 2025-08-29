EUR/USD trades above 1.1650 in the European session on Friday.

July PCE inflation data will be featured in the US economic calendar.

Month-end flows could ramp up market volatility toward the end of the European session.

After gaining about 0.4% on Thursday, EUR/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase above 1.1650 in the European session on Friday. Investors await key July inflation data from the US.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.44% 0.27% 0.09% -0.60% -0.67% -0.46% -0.13% EUR -0.44% -0.17% -0.39% -1.03% -1.03% -0.90% -0.57% GBP -0.27% 0.17% -0.38% -0.86% -0.92% -0.72% -0.40% JPY -0.09% 0.39% 0.38% -0.64% -0.74% -0.48% -0.11% CAD 0.60% 1.03% 0.86% 0.64% -0.06% 0.17% 0.47% AUD 0.67% 1.03% 0.92% 0.74% 0.06% 0.21% 0.50% NZD 0.46% 0.90% 0.72% 0.48% -0.17% -0.21% 0.33% CHF 0.13% 0.57% 0.40% 0.11% -0.47% -0.50% -0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-positive market atmosphere made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to attract buyers on Thursday and allowed EUR/USD to edge higher. The pair's upside, however, remain capped as the upbeat data releases from the US helped the USD find support.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced that it revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter to 3.3% from 3.1% in its initial estimate. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 229,000 from 234,000 in the previous week.

Later in the day, the BEA will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for July.

Markets expect the core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, to rise by 0.3% on a monthly basis. A reading of 0.5%, or higher, could cause investors to reassess the probability of a Fed rate cut in September and boost the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, EUR/USD could hold its ground with print at or below the market expectation.

It's worth noting that month-end flows on the last trading day of August could ramp up market volatility and cause irregular action in EUR/USD toward the end of the European session.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 50 and EUR/USD continues to trade above the 100-period and 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). On the upside, 1.1700 (static level, round level) aligns as the next resistance level before 1.1730 (static level) and 1.1760 (static level).

Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1655 (100-period SMA), 1.1635 (200-period SMA) and 1.1600 (static level, round level).