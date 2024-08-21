EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.1100 in the European session on Wednesday.

Nonfarm Payrolls benchmark revision and FOMC Minutes could drive the USD's valuation.

The pair remains technically overbought despite retreating from 2024 highs.

EUR/USD extended its winning streak into a third consecutive trading day on Tuesday and reached a 2024-high above 1.1130. The pair stages a correction early Wednesday but holds above 1.1100.

The US Dollar (USD) failed to shake off the bearish pressure on Tuesday, pressured by falling US Treasury bond yields, and allowed EUR/USD to continue to push higher.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the preliminary estimate of the annual benchmark revision to the establishment survey employment series, which will show whether Nonfarm Payrolls in the 12 months to March were higher or lower than originally reported.

A significant downward revision could revive fears over a cooldown in the labor market and cause the USD to stay under pressure with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, an upward revision could have the opposite impact on the USD's valuation and trigger a downward correction in EUR/USD.

Later in the American session, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the July 30-31 policy meeting. Market participants will scrutinize discussions surrounding the policy easing strategy.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 70 even though EUR/USD retreated slightly from the 2024-high, suggesting that the pair has more room on the downside for a correction before the next leg higher.

The immediate resistance is located at 1.1140 (static level). In case EUR/USD holds above this level and starts using it as support, it could target 1.1200 (psychological level, static level) next. On the downside, 1.1100 (psychological level, static level) aligns as immediate support ahead of 1.1060 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) and 1.1030 (ascending trend line).