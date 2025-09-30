EUR/USD Forecast: Euro gathers bullish momentum as focus remains on US politics

EUR/USD trades in positive territory near 1.1750 early Tuesday.

A potential government shutdown in the US weighs on the USD.

The US economic calendar will feature mid-tier macroeconomic data releases.

EUR/USD holds its ground after posting modest gains on Monday and trades in positive territory near 1.1750 on Tuesday, as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to shake off the bearish pressure. Investors will continue to scrutinize political developments in the US.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.39% -0.35% -1.06% -0.16% -0.86% -0.10% -0.10% EUR 0.39% 0.04% -0.82% 0.22% -0.47% 0.25% 0.28% GBP 0.35% -0.04% -0.74% 0.18% -0.57% 0.24% 0.24% JPY 1.06% 0.82% 0.74% 0.92% 0.22% 0.82% 0.99% CAD 0.16% -0.22% -0.18% -0.92% -0.66% 0.06% 0.05% AUD 0.86% 0.47% 0.57% -0.22% 0.66% 0.75% 0.75% NZD 0.10% -0.25% -0.24% -0.82% -0.06% -0.75% 0.14% CHF 0.10% -0.28% -0.24% -0.99% -0.05% -0.75% -0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

After meeting on Monday, Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a legislation to fund the government ahead of the Tuesday midnight deadline. Vice President JD Vance said that he thought they were headed to a shutdown, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged that the two sides still have "very large differences."

The US Labor and Commerce departments announced late Monday that they will halt economic data releases in the event of a partial government shutdown, including the highly-anticipated labor market report that is scheduled to be released on Friday.

In the second half of the day, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the JOLTS Job Openings data for August. A negative surprise, with a reading below 7 million, could put additional weight on the USD's shoulders. The US economic calendar will also offer the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data for September. A noticeable improvement in consumer sentiment could help the USD limit its losses and cap the pair's upside.

Nevertheless, the reaction to these data could remain short-lived and political developments in the US could continue to drive EUR/USD's action. In case lawmakers manage to avoid a government shutdown, the immediate relief could support the USD. Conversely, the heightened uncertainty in the case of a shutdown could trigger another USD selloff.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD holds comfortably above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator rises toward 60, reflecting a bullish stance.

On the upside, 1.1770 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the next resistance before 1.1820 (static level). In case EUR/USD fails to hold above 1.1750 (100-period SMA), technical buyers could hesitate. In this scenario, 1.1690-1.1700 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as the next support level before 1.1640 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).