EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 following Monday's sharp decline.

US President Trump threatened tariffs on countries that discriminate against US tech firms.

The near-term technical outlook highlights a lack of buyer interest.

EUR/USD failed to build on previous Friday's gains and closed deep in negative territory on Monday. The pair struggles to hold its ground in the European session on Tuesday and trades above 1.1600.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.79% 0.37% 0.50% 0.19% 0.15% 0.39% 0.62% EUR -0.79% -0.43% -0.36% -0.60% -0.58% -0.41% -0.17% GBP -0.37% 0.43% -0.08% -0.17% -0.21% 0.03% 0.26% JPY -0.50% 0.36% 0.08% -0.25% -0.32% -0.04% 0.24% CAD -0.19% 0.60% 0.17% 0.25% -0.02% 0.23% 0.43% AUD -0.15% 0.58% 0.21% 0.32% 0.02% 0.24% 0.47% NZD -0.39% 0.41% -0.03% 0.04% -0.23% -0.24% 0.23% CHF -0.62% 0.17% -0.26% -0.24% -0.43% -0.47% -0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-averse market atmosphere helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its peers on Monday. Although the currency came under pressure in the early Asian session on Tuesday after United States (US) President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he has fired Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook, it managed to find support as Cook responded in a statement, noting that Trump has no authority to fire her and that she will carry out her duties.

Meanwhile, Trump renewed his threats of imposing tariffs on countries that discriminate against US technology firms, causing markets to turn risk-averse and weighing on the Euro. "Many countries, particularly in Europe, have levied taxes on the sales revenue of digital service providers, including Alphabet's Google, Meta's Facebook, Apple and Amazon," Reuters said when reporting on the matter. "The issue has been a longstanding trade irritant for multiple US administrations."

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature Durable Goods Orders data for July and the Conference Board will publish the Consumer Confidence Index data for August. Nevertheless, investors are likely to remain focused on political developments in the US.

In case investors grow increasingly concerned over the Fed's independence, with Trump reattempting to fire Fed Governor Cook, the USD could lose its footing and help EUR/USD stage a rebound. On the flip side, the pair's recovery attempts are likely to remain limited unless there is a noticeable improvement in market mood. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down about 0.2%.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 50 and EUR/USD closed the last four 4-hour candles below 20-period, 50-period, 100-period and the 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), reflecting a bearish tilt in the near term outlook.

On the downside, 1.1600 (static level, round level) aligns as the first support level before 1.1540 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1630-1.1640 (100-period SMA, 200-period SMA), 1.1660 (50-period SMA) and 1.1720 (static level).