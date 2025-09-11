EUR/USD moves sideways at around 1.1700 early Thursday.

The ECB will announce policy decisions and publish revised macroeconomic projections.

The US economic calendar will feature August inflation data.

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1700 in the European session after posting losses for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy announcements and August inflation data from the US could ramp up the pair's volatility in the second half of the day.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.17% -0.07% -0.30% 0.35% -0.84% -0.55% 0.12% EUR -0.17% -0.25% -0.40% 0.16% -1.00% -0.68% -0.05% GBP 0.07% 0.25% -0.24% 0.41% -0.75% -0.43% 0.20% JPY 0.30% 0.40% 0.24% 0.56% -0.57% -0.41% 0.44% CAD -0.35% -0.16% -0.41% -0.56% -1.08% -0.85% -0.22% AUD 0.84% 1.00% 0.75% 0.57% 1.08% 0.32% 0.96% NZD 0.55% 0.68% 0.43% 0.41% 0.85% -0.32% 0.64% CHF -0.12% 0.05% -0.20% -0.44% 0.22% -0.96% -0.64% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Despite the softer-than-forecast producer inflation data from the US, the cautious market mood helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower.

Following the September policy meeting, the ECB is widely anticipated to leave key rates unchanged. Revised macroeconomic projections and ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments in the post-meeting press conference could influence the Euro's valuation.

In case Lagarde suggests that they will consider rate cuts again, citing steady inflation and intensifying downside risks to the growth outlook, the immediate reaction could cause the Euro to weaken. Conversely, EUR/USD could gain traction if Lagarde puts more emphasis on the inflation outlook and adopts an optimistic tone about the economic conditions.

Meanwhile, investors will also assess August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US. Even if the immediate reaction to the ECB event supports the Euro, EUR/USD could have a difficult time gathering bullish momentum in case the monthly core CPI rises at a stronger pace than the market expectation of 0.3%. On the other hand, an increase of less than forecast in this data could weigh on the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50 and EUR/USD trades below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), highlighting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, the 1.1670-1.1660 area, where the 20-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) are located, aligns as a key support level before 1.1640-1.1630 (200-period SMA, lower limit of the ascending regression channel) and 1.1600 (static level, round level).

Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1720 (20-period SMA), 1.1760 (static level, round level) and 1.1790-1.1800 (upper limit of the ascending channel, static level).