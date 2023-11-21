- The EUR/USD hit three-month highs but struggled to hold above 1.0950.
- The US Dollar corrected higher, but the trend remains bearish.
- FOMC minutes offered no surprises; focus turns to US data.
The EUR/USD fell on Tuesday after hitting a fresh three-month high at 1.0964. The decline is seen as corrective in nature as the Greenback remains weak. Steady yields and a pullback in equity prices favored the US Dollar, while the Euro lagged.
US data released on Tuesday showed a larger-than-expected decline in Existing Home Sales in October to an annual rate of 3.7 million, against expectations of 3.9 million. On Wednesday, the weekly Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders, and the final reading of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment are due.
The FOMC minutes offered no new information. Members remain concerned about inflation, pointing out that more tightening would be appropriate if the progress in bringing inflation toward the goal proves to be insufficient. Markets ignored the minutes.
The Euro lost ground across the board during the European and American sessions, driven by a decline in EUR/GBP. The next key report from the Eurozone will be on Thursday with the preliminary November PMIs
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Despite the retreat, the trend continues to point to the upside, and the price remains firm above key Simple Moving Averages in the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving lower from overbought levels, suggesting that the pair may consolidate before another leg higher. If it holds above 1.0950, a test of 1.1000 seems likely.
On the 4-hour chart, the pair remains in a bullish stance but indicates that a correction still has room to extend further. The immediate strong support area is seen around 1.0885, followed by 1.0830, an area that could attract buyers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to three-day lows after US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to it lowest level in three days below 1.0900 in the American session on the back of renewed US Dollar strength. The Greenback benefited from the US economic data that included a better-than-expected Jobless Claims report.
GBP/USD hits fresh daily lows under 1.2500 as Dollar strengthens
GBP/USD accelerated to the downside after US economic data and fell to a fresh daily low below 1.2500 in the American trading hours. The pair stays on the back foot as the US Dollar continues to outperform its rivals after struggling to find demand earlier in the week.
Gold falls toward $1,990 as US yields rebound
Gold reversed its direction and dropped below $2,000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Following upbeat Jobless Claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.4%, providing a boost to the US Dollar and weighing on XAU/USD.
Binance to list BONK, will this Solana-based meme coin face same fate as PEPE?
BONK, a Solana-based meme coin, has witnessed a massive spike in its price over the past month. BONK price rallied over 1,500% in the past month, doubled in the past week and climbed 32% early on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA makes gains ahead of Thanksgiving break
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is advancing on Wednesday as the market experiences low trading volume ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday and Friday’s shortened session.