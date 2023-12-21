- EUR/USD stabilized near 1.0950 after snapping a two-day winning streak on Wednesday.
- The near-term technical outlook fails to provide a directional bias.
- Q3 GDP revisions and weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be featured in the US economic docket.
EUR/USD lost its traction in the second half of the day on Wednesday and closed in negative territory for the first time this week. Early Thursday, the pair moves sideways near 1.0950 as investors await macroeconomic data releases from the US.
In the late American session, Wall Street's main indexes turned south, reflecting a negative shift in risk mood. Following an uninspiring performance in the European session amid retreating US bond yields, the US Dollar (USD) Index benefited from souring market mood and registered small daily gains.
Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade in positive territory, pointing to an improving market mood. In turn, the USD Index struggles to build on Wednesday's gains and allows EUR/USD to hold steady.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the final revision to third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The US economy is forecast to expand at an annual rate of 5.2%. A downward revision could weigh on the USD with the immediate reaction.
Market participants will also pay close attention to the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. A reading close to 200K could support the USD, while a print above 220K could reflect looser conditions in the labor market and have the opposite impact on the currency's performance.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined toward 50 and EUR/USD returned within the lower half of the ascending regression trend channel, highlighting a loss of bullish momentum.
On the downside, 1.0900 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first support before 1.0870 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)) and 1.0850 (200-period SMA).
In case the pair manages to return within the upper half of the channel by making a 4-hour close above 1.0970 (mid-point of the channel), it could test 1.1000 (psychological level, static level) before targeting 1.1050 (static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD gained traction and advanced toward 1.1000 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised Q3 annualized GDP growth lower to 4.9% from 5.2%, causing the US Dollar to come under selling pressure.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2650 on renewed USD weakness
After falling toward 1.2600 in the European session on Thursday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2650. Renewed US Dollar weakness following the mixed data releases helps the pair push higher in the second half of the day.
Gold at the upper end of its weekly range Premium
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward $2,050 in the American session on Thursday. Following the downward revision to Q3 US GDP growth, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield slumped to its lowest level since July below 3.9%, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Bitcoin price hits 10-day peak, climbs above $44,000 with rising Spot BTC ETF optimism
Bitcoin price climbed back above $44,200, a 10-day peak for the asset. The latest spike in BTC price is supported by optimism surrounding the Bitcoin Spot ETF. After a 2-week decline, Bitcoin’s whale wallets noted an increase.
Overextended US equity rally given a scare but attempts to return to business as usual
EU mid-market update: Overextended US equity rally given a scare but attempts to return to business as usual; China responds to tariffs with export bans.