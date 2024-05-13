EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could struggle to stretch higher on hawkish Fed commentary

EUR/USD fluctuates above 1.0750 in the European morning on Monday.

The USD could hold its ground in case Fed policymakers push back against September policy pivot.

The near-term technical outlook points to a lack of bullish momentum.

EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel above 1.0750 to start the new week. Comments from central bank officials could impact the pair's action in the near term. The Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, could trigger the next big action in EUR/USD.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.15% -0.19% -1.81% -0.05% -0.09% -0.03% -0.16% EUR -0.15% -0.25% -1.83% -0.13% -0.03% -0.11% -0.22% GBP 0.19% 0.25% -1.60% 0.13% 0.21% 0.14% 0.03% JPY 1.81% 1.83% 1.60% 1.74% 1.71% 1.79% 1.64% CAD 0.05% 0.13% -0.13% -1.74% -0.16% 0.02% -0.07% AUD 0.09% 0.03% -0.21% -1.71% 0.16% -0.09% -0.14% NZD 0.03% 0.11% -0.14% -1.79% -0.02% 0.09% -0.09% CHF 0.16% 0.22% -0.03% -1.64% 0.07% 0.14% 0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Ahead of the weekend, hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers helped the US Dollar (USD) erase some of the losses it suffered following the disappointing Jobless Claims data on Thursday.

Fed Board of Governors member Michelle W. Bowman said on Friday that she doesn't see rate cuts as warranted this year, adding that she would want to see a number of months of better inflation data. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari reiterated his doubts on whether the policy was restrictive enough and noted that he can't rule out the possibility of another rate hike this year.

Later in the day, Fed Vice Chair of the Board of Governors Phillip Jefferson and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be delivering speeches. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 40% probability that the Fed will leave the policy rate unchanged in September. If Fed officials push back against the expectations for a rate cut in September, the market positioning suggests that there is room for US Dollar (USD) gains.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD faces key resistance at 1.0790-1.0800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend, psychological level). If the pair manages to stabilize above this region, 1.0830 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0900 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) could be seen as next hurdles.

On the downside, first support is located at 1.0750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart) before 1.0720 (100-period SMA) and 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).