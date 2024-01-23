- EUR/USD gained traction and recovered above 1.0900 early Tuesday.
- Strong resistance seems to have formed in the 1.0930-1.0935 region.
- Risk perception could impact the pair's action in the second half of the day.
After posting marginal losses on Monday, EUR/USD benefited from the renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness and climbed above 1.0900 in the early trading hours of the European session on Tuesday. The pair, however, could have a difficult time clearing the 1.0930-1.0935 resistance area unless there is a noticeable improvement in risk mood later in the day.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.29%
|-0.26%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|-0.47%
|-0.56%
|-0.32%
|EUR
|0.29%
|0.02%
|0.15%
|-0.19%
|-0.18%
|-0.26%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.26%
|-0.02%
|0.12%
|-0.23%
|-0.21%
|-0.29%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.34%
|-0.34%
|-0.42%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|0.48%
|0.19%
|0.22%
|0.33%
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.17%
|JPY
|0.48%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|0.27%
|-0.05%
|-0.13%
|0.09%
|NZD
|0.54%
|0.27%
|0.29%
|0.42%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|0.23%
|CHF
|0.32%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|0.18%
|-0.17%
|-0.15%
|-0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's relatively hawkish comments following the BoJ's decision to leave the policy settings unchanged triggered a sharp decline in USD/JPY, suggesting that the Japanese Yen attracted capital outflows out of the USD. Although the renewed USD weakness helped EUR/USD push higher, EUR/JPY also came under bearish pressure and made it difficult for EUR/USD to gather further bullish momentum.
The European Commission will release the preliminary Consumer Confidence data for January later in the day, which is unlikely to impact the Euro's valuation in a noticeable way.
The US economic docket will not feature any high-tier data releases. Hence, investors will pay close attention to risk perception.
Wall Street's main indexes closed modestly higher following a bullish opening on Monday. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade mixed. In case risk flows start to dominate the action in the second half of the day, the USD could struggle to find demand.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed above 50 early Tuesday. EUR/USD faces strong resistance in the 1.0930-1.0935 region, where the 100- and 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are located, ahead of 1.0960 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).
Looking south, supports could be seen at 1.0860-1.0850 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, static level), 1.0800 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0780 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seems to have moved into a consolidative phase
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s uptick, although its price action remained stuck within a rangebound theme despite the favourable risk-on mood.
EUR/USD regains some shine prior to ECB
EUR/USD advances markedly after two daily pullbacks in a row, although a convincing breakout of the 1.0900 barrier remains elusive for the time being.
Gold plunges with renewed US Dollar demand
Gold came under bearish pressure and turned negative on the day below $2,020 in the American session on Wednesday. Upbeat PMI readings from the US helped the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retrace its daily decline and weighed on XAU/USD.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC defies respectable correction, restores above $40,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is attempting a recovery barely 24 hours after speculation of a “respectable correction” that was expected to send BTC to the $35,000 range. Ethereum (ETH) price is yet to heed BTC’s cue, while Ripple (XRP) appears to have bottomed out.
Tomorrow is the big day: The ECB meeting and the US releasing Q1 GDP
The Bank of Canada meets today but no change is forecast. We also get the US flash purchasing managers indices, but tomorrow is the big day, with the ECB meeting and the US releasing Q1 GDP, which will contain data on consumption and thus on inflation.