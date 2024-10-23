EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could stretch lower once 1.0800 is confirmed as resistance

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel near 1.0800 after posting small losses on Tuesday.

The next technical support for the pair could be seen at 1.0750.

ECB President Lagarde will speak on the European economic outlook.

EUR/USD registered small losses on Tuesday as the US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength in the absence of high-tier data releases. The pair was last seen fluctuating near 1.0800. Once this level is confirmed as resistance, technical sellers could look to retain control of the pair's action.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.66% 0.60% 1.83% 0.08% 0.62% 0.58% 0.39% EUR -0.66% -0.13% 1.07% -0.52% -0.07% -0.19% -0.35% GBP -0.60% 0.13% 1.21% -0.52% 0.04% -0.02% -0.26% JPY -1.83% -1.07% -1.21% -1.74% -1.20% -1.19% -1.48% CAD -0.08% 0.52% 0.52% 1.74% 0.45% 0.56% 0.18% AUD -0.62% 0.07% -0.04% 1.20% -0.45% 0.03% -0.30% NZD -0.58% 0.19% 0.02% 1.19% -0.56% -0.03% -0.24% CHF -0.39% 0.35% 0.26% 1.48% -0.18% 0.30% 0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The cautious market mood helped the USD hold its ground on Tuesday and didn't allow EUR/USD to stage a rebound. Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's comments did little to nothing to help the Euro find demand.

In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg TV's Francine Lacqua on Tuesday, Lagarde said that inflation numbers in the Eurozone are "relatively reassuring" but added that they can't jump to a conclusion that it's a done deal. She further noted that she hopes that inflation will be back at their target sooner than projected.

Lagarde will speak again on Wednesday, this time discussing the European economic outlook at the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG). In case Lagarde acknowledges the worsening growth prospects, the Euro could have a hard time attracting investors.

The US economic calendar will feature Existing Home Sales data for September, which is unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will publish its Beige Book.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD remains within the descending regression channel coming from late September and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays between 30 and 40, suggesting that the pair has more room on the downside before turning technically oversold.

The mid-point of the descending channel aligns as a pivot level at 1.0800. Once this level is confirmed as resistance, the lower limit of the channel at 1.0750 could be seen as the next bearish target ahead of 1.0670 (static level from June).

On the upside, 1.0830 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), upper limit of the descending channel) could be seen as first resistance before 1.0870 (50-period SMA) and 1.0900 (static level, round level).