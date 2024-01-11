- EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.0950 after closing in positive territory on Wednesday.
- Technical buyers could take action if the pair manages to stabilize above 1.0990-1.1000.
- Markets await December Consumer Price Index data from the US.
Following a quiet European session, EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum in the second half of the day and closed in positive territory above 1.0950 on Wednesday. The pair holds its ground early Thursday and trades within a touching distance of 1.0990-1.1000 resistance area.
Improving risk mood caused the US Dollar (USD) to come under selling pressure during the American trading hours. As Wall Street's main indexes continued to push higher after opening with marginal gains, the USD Index turned south and erased a large portion of the gains it recorded on Tuesday.
Inflation in the US, as presented by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to edge higher to 3.2% on a yearly basis in December from 3.1% in November. The Core CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis to match November's reading.
A smaller-than-anticipated increase in the monthly Core CPI could further weigh on the USD and help EUR/USD extend its rebound. On the other hand, a hot core inflation figure could provide a boost to the USD with the immediate reaction.
According go the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 67% probability that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower the policy rate by 25 basis points in March. This market positioning suggests that the USD faces a two-way risk heading into the event.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed toward 60, reflecting a build-up in bullish momentum. On the upside, 1.0990-1.1000 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), psychological level) aligns as key resistance area. In case EUR/USD rises above that region and starts using it as support, 1.1050 (mid-point of the ascending regression trend channel) and 1.1100 (psychological level, static level) could be set as next bullish targets.
On the downside, supports are located at 1.0960 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), 1.0930 (200-period SMA) and 1.0900 (psychological level, lower-limit of the ascending channel).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD looks weak ahead of key Chinese data
AUD/USD remained well on the defensive and flirted with the area of yearly lows near 0.6650 prior to the release of inflation figures and trade balance results in China on Friday.
EUR/USD regains composure and retargets 1.1000
EUR/USD set aside the US CPI-driven decline to the 1.0930 region and regained the upper end of the range near the psychological 1.1000 hurdle prior to the release of US Producer Prices at the end of the week.
Gold at fresh weekly lows post-US CPI
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $2,020 in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 4% and weighed on XAU/USD after US data showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 3.4% in December.
Bitcoin price rekindles hope for $50,000 target as spot BTC trading volumes hit the roof
Bitcoin (BTC) price’s immediate response to the spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approval was a 2% correction as traders cashed in on the sell-the-news situation.
US PPI Preview: Another positive surprise in the pipeline? Premium
The acceleration of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) is anticipated to continue. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the inflation tracked by PPI to edge a tad higher in the last month of 2023, following the previous flat reading and October’s 0.4% monthly decline.