EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could have a difficult time rebounding ahead of ECB meeting

EUR/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.1400 in the European session on Wednesday.

The Euro could struggle to gather bullish momentum after Tuesday's soft inflation data.

The US economic calendar will feature ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data.

EUR/USD holds its ground and trades at around 1.1400 in the European morning on Wednesday after closing in negative territory on Tuesday. Ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy announcements on Thursday, the Euro could have a difficult time attracting buyers.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.47% -0.56% 0.03% -0.22% -0.61% -0.84% -0.15% EUR 0.47% -0.10% 0.49% 0.24% -0.13% -0.40% 0.32% GBP 0.56% 0.10% 0.62% 0.34% -0.03% -0.30% 0.42% JPY -0.03% -0.49% -0.62% -0.24% -0.64% -0.88% -0.27% CAD 0.22% -0.24% -0.34% 0.24% -0.39% -0.64% 0.07% AUD 0.61% 0.13% 0.03% 0.64% 0.39% -0.21% 0.50% NZD 0.84% 0.40% 0.30% 0.88% 0.64% 0.21% 0.72% CHF 0.15% -0.32% -0.42% 0.27% -0.07% -0.50% -0.72% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The improving sentiment surrounding the US economic outlook, on the back of better than expected job openings data for April, helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals and weighed on EUR/USD on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Euro came under pressure after the data published by Eurostat showed that annual inflation in the Eurozone, as measured by the change in the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), softened to 1.9% in May from 2.2% in April. Investors could be shifting their expectations toward a dovish ECB outlook following this data.

Later in the day, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for May will be featured in the US economic calendar.

Employment in the US private sector is forecast to rise by 115,000 following the dismal 62,000 increase recorded in May. A stronger-than-expected print could support the USD with the immediate reaction and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower. On the other hand, a weak print either in the employment data or the headline ISM Services PMI reading could hurt the USD. Nevertheless, EUR/USD's upside could remain capped, with investors refraining from positioning themselves for a steady increase in the pair heading into the ECB event.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 50 and EUR/USD continues to trade comfortably above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). Although the technical outlook in the near term remains slightly bullish, it points to a lack of momentum.

On the upside, 1.1450 (static level) aligns as the first immediate resistance level before 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1575 (April 21 high). Looking south, supports could be seen at 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), 1.1320 (200-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.1300 (100-period SMA).