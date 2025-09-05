- EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1650 in the European session on Friday.
- August Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US could trigger a strong reaction.
- The technical outlook points to a bullish tilt in the near term.
EUR/USD gains traction and climbs above 1.1650 in the European session on Friday after posting marginal losses on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook hints at a bullish tilt as investors gear up for the release of the August employment report from the United States (US).
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.23%
|-0.25%
|-0.12%
|-0.19%
|-0.50%
|-0.55%
|-0.24%
|EUR
|0.23%
|-0.01%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.19%
|-0.30%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.17%
|-0.30%
|0.03%
|JPY
|0.12%
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.30%
|-0.39%
|0.05%
|CAD
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.00%
|-0.26%
|-0.35%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.50%
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.30%
|0.26%
|-0.13%
|0.21%
|NZD
|0.55%
|0.30%
|0.30%
|0.39%
|0.35%
|0.13%
|0.33%
|CHF
|0.24%
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|-0.21%
|-0.33%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to outperform its rivals in the American session on Thursday, helping EUR/USD hold its ground.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) improved to 52 in August from 50.1 in July, reflecting an ongoing expansion in the service sector's business activity at an accelerating pace. This print came in better than the market expectation of 51. On a negative note, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that private sector payrolls rose by 54,000 in August, falling short of analysts' estimate of 65,000.
In the second half of the day, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the employment report for August. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are forecast to rise by 75,000 and the Unemployment Rate is seen edging higher to 4.3%. A disappointing NFP figure of 50K or lower could weigh on the USD heading into the weekend and help EUR/USD continue to push higher.
On the other hand, a positive surprise, with a reading over 100K, could ease fears over worsening conditions in the labor market and support the USD.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are nearly fully pricing in a 25 basis-points (bps) rate cut in September and see about a 55% chance of one more 25 bps cut in October. The market positioning suggests that the USD is facing a two-way risk.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 60 and EUR/USD trades above the 20-day, 50-day, 20-period, 50-period, 100-period and 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which form a pivot area at 1.1640-1.1660, pointing to a bullish shift in the short-term outlook.
On the upside, 1.1700 (round level, static level) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.1740 (static level) and 1.1800 (static level, round level). In case EUR/USD drops below the 1.1640-1.1660 area and starts using it as resistance on a strong NFP print, technical sellers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.1600 (static level, round level) could be seen as the next support level before 1.1540 (static level).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gold in record highs, approaches $3,600
Gold’s march north remains unabated on Friday, wih the precious metal trading at shouting distance of the key $3,600 mark per troy ounce on the back of the intense downside pressure on the Greenback and steady expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve as soon as this month.
EUR/USD climbs to five-week tops around 1.1750
EUR/USD maintains its strog recovery well in place and navigates the area of multi-week highs well past 1.1700 the figure on the back of the intense sell-off in the US Dollar, which was exacerbated after US Nonfarm Payrolls came in short of expectations at 22K jobs in August.
GBP/USD looks firm around 1.3550 on softer Dollar
A solid performance of the risk complex lifts GBP/USD well north of the 1.3500 barrier on Friday, hitting at the same time two-week highs and reversing two weekly declines in a row. Despite the robust performance, the Sterling is expected to remain under scrutiny on the back of persistent fiscal concerns back at home.
Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
