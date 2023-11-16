- EUR/USD went into a consolidation phase near 1.0850 following Wednesday's correction.
- US data releases and comments from Fed speakers could impact the USD's valuation.
- The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias stays intact.
Following Tuesday's impressive upsurge, EUR/USD staged a correction and registered small losses on Wednesday. Although the pair continued to edge lower during the Asian trading hours on Thursday, it managed to erase its losses and stabilize near 1.0850.
The data from the US showed that Retail Sales declined at a softer pace than forecast in October and helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground after suffering heavy losses against its major rivals on Tuesday. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Survey for November.
The number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits is forecast to rise to 220,000 from 217,000. A reading above 230,000 could make it difficult for the USD to find demand in the American session, while a negative surprise below 200,000 could provide a boost to the currency and weigh on EUR/USD.
Market participants will also pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve officials. In case policymakers push back against the market expectation for a policy shift in 2024, the USD's losses could remain limited.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart declined below 70, suggesting that the bullish bias stays intact following the technical correction. 1.0850 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the July-October downtrend) aligns as a key pivot level for the pair. Once this level is confirmed as support, bulls could target 1.0900 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0950 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).
On the downside, supports are located 1.0800 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) if 1.0850 fails.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD backs away from 1.0900 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD reached at 1.0896, the highest level since late August and then pulled back, falling below 1.0850. The pair moved from the 1.0900 area despite softer-than-expected US economic data and lower Treasury yields.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2400 as DXY rebounds
GBP/USD failed to hold above 1.2450 and retreated to the 1.2400 area as the US dollar strengthened late on Thursday, despite weaker-than-expected US data and lower Treasury yields. A deterioration in risk sentiment supported the retreat.
Gold closer to $2,000 after breaking $1,975 Premium
Spot Gold rose significantly on Thursday, resuming the upside. XAU/USD broke above the $1,975 resistance area and jumped to the highest level in more than a week, boosted by a weaker US Dollar and falling Treasury yields. The price rose more than $20, also driven by technical factors.
Celestia price could forget 143% rally as $5.8 million worth of TIA set to unlock over next year
Celestia price noted a significant increase since its launch on October 31, adding itself among the cryptocurrencies that left a mark on the market. However, over the next couple of trading sessions, the cryptocurrency might see some decline owing to the barrage of supply set to flow into the market.
Alibaba Stock News: BABA falls below $79 as market dismisses buybacks, new dividend
Alibaba (BABA) stock has sold off close to 10%, descending closely to long-term support at $78. The market did not appreciate the Chinese e-commerce leader’s fiscal second-quarter earnings results on Thursday. Alibaba missed the quarter’s sales consensus by $230 million