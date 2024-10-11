EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend recovery once it confirms 1.0950 as support

EUR/USD recovers modestly after testing 1.0900 on Thursday.

The technical outlook points to a loss of bearish momentum.

The US economic calendar will feature producer inflation data for September.

After touching its weakest level since early August at 1.0900 on Thursday, EUR/USD staged a rebound and closed the day unchanged. The pair edges higher and trades at around 1.0950 in the European session on Friday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.20% 0.32% 0.00% 1.43% 0.82% 1.01% -0.29% EUR -0.20% 0.18% -0.16% 1.28% 0.60% 0.80% -0.52% GBP -0.32% -0.18% -0.37% 1.08% 0.42% 0.65% -0.58% JPY 0.00% 0.16% 0.37% 1.42% 0.79% 0.95% -0.27% CAD -1.43% -1.28% -1.08% -1.42% -0.57% -0.42% -1.69% AUD -0.82% -0.60% -0.42% -0.79% 0.57% 0.25% -1.07% NZD -1.01% -0.80% -0.65% -0.95% 0.42% -0.25% -1.25% CHF 0.29% 0.52% 0.58% 0.27% 1.69% 1.07% 1.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The initial reaction to September inflation data from the US caused EUR/USD to push lower in the early American trading hours on Thursday. The disappointing labor market data, however, made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to preserve its strength, paving the way for a recovery in the pair.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Thursday that inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 2.4% on a yearly basis in September from 2.5% in August. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.3% on a yearly basis, coming in above the August reading and the market forecast of 3.2%. Finally, the monthly core CPI increased 0.3%. On a negative note, weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 258,000 in the week ending October 5 from 225,000 in the previous week.

Later in the day, the Producer Price Index (PPI) data will be featured in the US economic calendar. Investors expect the monthly core PPI to rise 0.2% in September, following the 0.3% increase recorded in August. In case the monthly core PPI comes in above the market expectation, the USD could hold its ground heading into the weekend and cap EUR/USD's upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 40 early Friday, reflecting a loss of bearish momentum. 1.0950 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as a pivot level for EUR/USD. Once this level is confirmed as support, 1.1000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1050 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.

If 1.0950 continues to hold as resistance, supports could be spotted at 1.0900 (round level), 1.0870 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0800 (round level).