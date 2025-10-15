EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend recovery once it clears 1.1650
- EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1600 following Tuesday's recovery.
- The broad-based USD weakness helps the pair stretch higher.
- Technical buyers could remain interested once EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1650.
EUR/USD benefited from the renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness on Tuesday and closed the day in positive territory. The pair preserves its recovery momentum and advances toward 1.1650 in the European session on Wednesday.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's neutral tone and growing concerns over a further escalation of the US-China trade conflict caused the USD to come under pressure in the second half of the day on Tuesday.
While speaking at the National Associations for Business Economics (NABE) Annual Meeting in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Powell acknowledged that downside risks to the labor market had risen, but also noted that there is a risk that the slow pass-through of tariffs could start to look like persistent inflation. "The future path of monetary policy will be driven by data and risk assessments," he reiterated.
In the meantime, US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that they could start terminating some trade ties with China, adding that he believes China is causing difficulty for American farmers by purposefully not buying soybeans from the US.
The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact macroeconomic data releases later in the day. In case Trump, or other White House officials, switch to a softer tone on trade-related issues with China, the USD could regain its traction and make it difficult for EUR/USD to extends its recovery. On the flip side, the pair is likely to hold its ground if there are no signs of a de-escalation of the US-China conflict.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 60, pointing to an increasing buyer interest.
On the upside, the 100-day Simple Moving Average aligns as a key resistance level at 1.1650. In case EUR/USD rises above this level and starts using it as support, the pair could gather bullish momentum. In this scenario, 1.1700 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA) could be seen as the next hurdle ahead of 1.1765 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).
Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.1550 (static level) and 1.1500 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).
