EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend rebound once 1.1700 is confirmed as support

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1700 after posting gains on Monday.

The US Dollar could struggle to find demand in case Trump-Powell feud escalates further.

The technical outlook points to a bullish tilt in the near term.

EUR/USD started the week on a firm footing and registered strong gains on Monday. The pair moves up and down in a tight channel at around 1.1700 in the European on Tuesday but the technical outlook points to a bullish shift in the near term.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.59% -0.55% -0.35% -0.27% 0.03% 0.38% -0.52% EUR 0.59% 0.12% 0.24% 0.30% 0.58% 0.80% 0.03% GBP 0.55% -0.12% -0.08% 0.23% 0.50% 0.90% 0.11% JPY 0.35% -0.24% 0.08% 0.09% 0.43% 0.69% 0.00% CAD 0.27% -0.30% -0.23% -0.09% 0.37% 0.66% -0.30% AUD -0.03% -0.58% -0.50% -0.43% -0.37% 0.29% -0.41% NZD -0.38% -0.80% -0.90% -0.69% -0.66% -0.29% -0.79% CHF 0.52% -0.03% -0.11% -0.00% 0.30% 0.41% 0.79% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under selling pressure as markets reacted to fresh developments surrounding the conflict between United States (US) President Donald Trump's administration and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.

Fox News reported late Monday that Representative Anna Paulina Luna sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DoJ), referring Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for criminal charges, accusing him of perjury on two occasions. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC in an interview that they need to review the entire Fed institution and its performance, criticizing the Fed's "fear-mongering over tariffs" despite a lack of significant signs of inflation.

Early Tuesday, the European Central Bank noted in its Bank Lending Survey that the trade was a drag on demand but did not result in tightening in credit standards. This headline failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact macroeconomic data releases that could impact EUR/USD's performance in a significant way on Tuesday. In case the Trump administration's aggression against the Fed continues, the USD could struggle to find demand and open the door for a leg higher in EUR/USD. On the other hand, the USD could rebound and cause the pair to correct lower if market participants' fears over the Fed losing its independence ease.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as a pivot level at 1.1700. In case EUR/USD rises above this level and confirms it as support, technical buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.1760 (static level) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.1800 (static level, round level).

If EUR/USD fails to reclaim 1.1700, support levels could be seen at 1.1650 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), 1.1620 (200-period SMA) and 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).