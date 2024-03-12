Share:

EUR/USD stays below 1.0950 after closing in the red on Monday.

Investors await US Consumer Price Index data for February.

Near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

EUR/USD is struggling to regain its traction and trading below 1.0950 early Tuesday after closing in negative territory on Monday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum ahead of the key Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US.

The cautious market mood at the beginning of the week helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals and forced EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.17% 0.55% -0.08% 0.13% 0.38% 0.26% -0.10% EUR -0.17% 0.38% -0.26% -0.04% 0.20% 0.08% -0.26% GBP -0.55% -0.38% -0.63% -0.41% -0.15% -0.29% -0.65% CAD 0.08% 0.24% 0.62% 0.21% 0.43% 0.33% -0.02% AUD -0.13% 0.04% 0.40% -0.22% 0.25% 0.13% -0.24% JPY -0.37% -0.19% 0.41% -0.47% -0.22% -0.11% -0.47% NZD -0.26% -0.10% 0.27% -0.36% -0.13% 0.12% -0.35% CHF 0.09% 0.26% 0.64% 0.02% 0.27% 0.47% 0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the February CPI data on Tuesday. On a yearly basis, the CPI inflation is forecast to hold steady at 3.1%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 3.7%, at a softer pace than the 3.9% increase recorded in January. On a monthly basis, the Core CPI is seen rising 0.3%.

In case the Core CPI comes in above the market expectation, the initial reaction could help the USD to extend its recovery and weigh on EUR/USD. On the other hand, a reading of 0.2% or lower could make it difficult for the USD to find demand.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a nearly 70% probability that there will be a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in June. This market positioning suggests that there is room for further USD weakness if the inflation data allow investors to confirm a policy pivot in June.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated toward 50 and EUR/USD closed the last 4-hour candle below the mid-point of the ascending regression channel and the 20-period Simple Moving Average, highlighting buyers' hesitancy.

On the downside, 1.0900 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as next support before 1.0880 (lower limit of the ascending channel, 50-period SMA) and 1.0850-1.0860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA).

1.0960 (end-point of the uptrend) could be seen as first resistance on the upside before 1.0980 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).