EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend correction on an upbeat US employment data

EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1800 on Wednesday.

The US economic calendar will feature private sector employment data for June.

The technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

EUR/USD corrects lower on Wednesday and trades below 1.1800 after setting a new multi-year high at 1.1830 on Tuesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights a loss of bullish momentum as market focus shifts to private sector employment data from the US.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.28% 0.41% 0.49% 0.04% 0.23% 0.33% 0.21% EUR -0.28% 0.10% 0.19% -0.27% -0.03% 0.17% -0.06% GBP -0.41% -0.10% 0.12% -0.38% -0.19% 0.04% -0.19% JPY -0.49% -0.19% -0.12% -0.44% -0.27% -0.12% -0.28% CAD -0.04% 0.27% 0.38% 0.44% 0.20% 0.40% 0.18% AUD -0.23% 0.03% 0.19% 0.27% -0.20% 0.26% -0.01% NZD -0.33% -0.17% -0.04% 0.12% -0.40% -0.26% -0.22% CHF -0.21% 0.06% 0.19% 0.28% -0.18% 0.00% 0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its rivals early Wednesday and causes EUR/USD to stretch lower.

Cautious comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell and news of United States (US) President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" passing the Senate seem to be supporting the USD. While speaking at a policy panel at the European Central Bank's (ECB) Forum on Central Banking, Powell repeated that they expect to see higher inflation readings over the summer and added that they will wait and assess data before taking the next policy step.

Later in the session, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is forecast to report an increase of 95,000 in private sector payrolls in June, following the disappointing 37,000 reported in May. A positive surprise, with a print above 100,000, could help the USD hold its ground and make it difficult for EUR/USD to regain its traction.

Investors will also pay close attention to political developments in the US. In case the "Big Beautiful Bill" clears the House of Representatives, easing fears over an economic downturn in the US could support the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure if the bill fails to pass the House.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 60 and EUR/USD was last seen trading within a touching distance of the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), after holding comfortably above this level for several days, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.1730 (mid-point of the ascending regression channel) aligns as the immediate support level before 1.1700 (static level, round level) and 1.1670 (50-period SMA). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1800 (round level, static level), 1.1830 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1900 (static level, round level).