EUR/USD trades above 1.1400 in the European session on Friday.

The ECB cut key rates by 25 bps after the June meeting, as expected.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise by 130,000 in May.

EUR/USD retreats after closing in positive territory on Thursday but manages to hold above 1.1400 on Friday. Although the pair's technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum, buyers could remain interested in case the US employment data disappoint.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.67% -0.56% 0.09% -0.47% -0.84% -1.07% -0.24% EUR 0.67% 0.10% 0.76% 0.19% -0.16% -0.43% 0.44% GBP 0.56% -0.10% 0.68% 0.10% -0.26% -0.52% 0.34% JPY -0.09% -0.76% -0.68% -0.55% -0.92% -1.17% -0.40% CAD 0.47% -0.19% -0.10% 0.55% -0.37% -0.62% 0.23% AUD 0.84% 0.16% 0.26% 0.92% 0.37% -0.20% 0.68% NZD 1.07% 0.43% 0.52% 1.17% 0.62% 0.20% 0.87% CHF 0.24% -0.44% -0.34% 0.40% -0.23% -0.68% -0.87% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to its highest level since late April near 1.1500 on Thursday. The European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it cut key rates by 25 basis points (bps) following the June policy meeting. While responding to questions in the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that they might be approaching the end of the current policy cycle. Markets took that as a sign that the ECB could be done with rate cuts and the Euro gathered strength against its rivals with the immediate reaction.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise by 130,000 in May. On Thursday, the US Department of Labor reported that there were 247,000 first-time application for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 31, compared to the market expectation of 235,000. This reading weighed on the USD in the early American session.

In case the NFP data disappoint, with a reading below 100,000, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure and open the door for another leg higher in EUR/USD heading into the weekend.

Conversely, a positive NFP print of 170,000 or higher could revive expectations for a Federal Reserve policy hold in July and support the USD. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 32% probability of a 25 bps cut in July.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest.

On the upside, first resistance level could be seen at 1.1450 (static level) before 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1575 (April 21 high). Looking south, supports align at 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), 1.1320-1.1330 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 200-period SMA) and 1.1260 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).