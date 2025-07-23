EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1750 in the second half of the day.

The technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

Markets await news on EU-US trade talks ahead of the ECB meeting.

Following a bullish opening to the week, EUR/USD corrects lower on Wednesday and trades below 1.1750. Investors await fresh developments on trade negotiations between the European Union (EU) and the United States (US).

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.26% -0.02% -0.09% -0.06% -0.59% -0.79% 0.12% EUR -0.26% -0.28% -0.34% -0.32% -0.87% -1.05% -0.14% GBP 0.02% 0.28% -0.04% -0.04% -0.59% -0.76% 0.19% JPY 0.09% 0.34% 0.04% 0.03% -0.48% -0.60% 0.22% CAD 0.06% 0.32% 0.04% -0.03% -0.50% -0.52% 0.21% AUD 0.59% 0.87% 0.59% 0.48% 0.50% -0.17% 0.78% NZD 0.79% 1.05% 0.76% 0.60% 0.52% 0.17% 0.96% CHF -0.12% 0.14% -0.19% -0.22% -0.21% -0.78% -0.96% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground midweek and causes EUR/USD to stretch lower as market fears over an economic downturn ease on the announcement of a trade deal with Japan. Additionally, US President Donald Trump noted that representatives from the EU will be in the US on Wednesday for the next round of trade negotiations. After losing about 1% in a two-day decline, the USD Index, which measures the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, clings to modest gains at around 97.50.

In case the EU and the US come to terms on trade, the immediate market reaction could be supportive for the USD. However, the currency could have a difficult time gathering further strength if risk flows continue to dominate the action in financial markets in the near term. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.2% and 0.5%, pointing to a bullish opening in Wall Street.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions. Following June's rate cut, the ECB is widely expected to keep its key rates unchanged after the July meeting.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 60 but EUR/USD holds comfortably above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), suggesting that the bullish stance remains despite losing momentum.

Looking south, the first support level could be seen at 1.1700 (100-period SMA) ahead of 1.1650 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.1630 (200-period SMA). On the upside, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1760 (static level), 1.1800 (static level, round level) and 1.1830 (static level).