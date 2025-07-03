EUR/USD Forecast: Euro consolidates weekly gains as focus shifts to US NFP data

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1800 in the European session on Thursday.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise by 110,000 in June.

The pair could face a stiff resistance level at 1.1840.

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1800 in the European session on Thursday after closing virtually unchanged on Wednesday. The June employment report from the US could trigger the next big action in the pair.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.59% 0.33% -0.39% -0.74% -0.64% -0.40% -0.85% EUR 0.59% 0.88% 0.24% -0.17% -0.08% 0.19% -0.27% GBP -0.33% -0.88% -0.85% -1.04% -0.95% -0.71% -1.16% JPY 0.39% -0.24% 0.85% -0.37% -0.22% 0.01% -0.44% CAD 0.74% 0.17% 1.04% 0.37% 0.05% 0.34% -0.12% AUD 0.64% 0.08% 0.95% 0.22% -0.05% 0.25% -0.21% NZD 0.40% -0.19% 0.71% -0.01% -0.34% -0.25% -0.45% CHF 0.85% 0.27% 1.16% 0.44% 0.12% 0.21% 0.45% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) staged a rebound in the European session on Wednesday and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower. However, the USD lost its strength in the second half of the day and helped the pair erase its daily losses.

The data published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed that employment in the private sector declined by 33,000 in June. This reading came in much worse than the market expectation for an increase of 95,000 and made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its peers.

Because financial markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the July 4 holiday on Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the official labor market data on Thursday.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are to rise by 110,000 in June following the 139,000 increase recorded in May. A significant negative surprise, with a print below 80,000, could revive expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in July and trigger a USD selloff, opening the door for a leg higher in EUR/USD. On the other hand, a reading at or above May's figure could support the USD with the immediate reaction.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD remains in the upper half of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact in the near term but lacks momentum for now.

On the upside, 1.1840 (upper limit of the ascending channel) aligns as the next resistance level before 1.1900 (static level, round level). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1740 (mid-point of the ascending channel), 1.1700 (50-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.1630 (lower limit of the ascending channel).