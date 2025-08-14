EUR/USD trades modestly lower on the day below 1.1700.

Producer inflation and weekly Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic calendar.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

EUR/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase below 1.1700 after closing marginally higher on Wednesday. July producer inflation data from the US, alongside weekly Initial Jobless Claims, could drive the pair's action in the second half of the day.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.30% -0.93% -0.67% 0.16% -0.14% 0.09% -0.26% EUR 0.30% -0.64% -0.38% 0.47% 0.15% 0.34% 0.05% GBP 0.93% 0.64% 0.22% 1.12% 0.80% 0.99% 0.69% JPY 0.67% 0.38% -0.22% 0.88% 0.58% 0.84% 0.57% CAD -0.16% -0.47% -1.12% -0.88% -0.29% -0.12% -0.44% AUD 0.14% -0.15% -0.80% -0.58% 0.29% 0.20% -0.11% NZD -0.09% -0.34% -0.99% -0.84% 0.12% -0.20% -0.30% CHF 0.26% -0.05% -0.69% -0.57% 0.44% 0.11% 0.30% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand on Wednesday as risk flows continued to dominate the action in financial markets following the record-setting rally seen in Wall Street's main indexes on Tuesday.

In the European morning on Thursday, US stock index futures trade mixed, pointing to a cautious market mood, which helps the USD hold its ground.

On a yearly basis, the Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US is forecast to rise by 2.5% in July, up from the 2.3% increase recorded in June. A softer-than-expected print in this data could weigh on the USD with the immediate reaction.

On the other hand, the USD could stay resilient against its rivals if the weekly data published by the US Department of Labor shows that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits were less than 210,000 in the week ending August 9.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50 early Thursday, pointing to a loss of bullish momentum.

In case EUR/USD drops below the 1.1660-1.1650 area, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend align, and starts using this region as resistance, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.1620 (100-period SMA) could be seen as the next support ahead of 1.1600 (static level, round level) and 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

On the upside, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1720 (static level), 1.1760 (static level) and 1.1800 (static level, round level).