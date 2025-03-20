EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure after snapping a three-day winning streak on Wednesday.

The pair could push lower if 1.0830 support fails.

The Federal Reserve left the policy rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5% as expected.

EUR/USD struggles to find a foothold and declines toward 1.0850 in the European session on Thursday, after snapping a three-day winning streak on Wednesday. The pair's technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the near term.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.52% 0.41% -0.06% 0.31% 0.94% 1.19% 0.44% EUR -0.52% -0.12% -0.56% -0.22% 0.41% 0.66% -0.08% GBP -0.41% 0.12% -0.46% -0.11% 0.53% 0.79% 0.04% JPY 0.06% 0.56% 0.46% 0.35% 0.99% 1.22% 0.57% CAD -0.31% 0.22% 0.11% -0.35% 0.64% 0.88% 0.14% AUD -0.94% -0.41% -0.53% -0.99% -0.64% 0.24% -0.49% NZD -1.19% -0.66% -0.79% -1.22% -0.88% -0.24% -0.76% CHF -0.44% 0.08% -0.04% -0.57% -0.14% 0.49% 0.76% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar gathers strength and weighs on EUR/USD as markets digest the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements.

Following the March policy meeting, the Fed decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5%, as widely anticipated. The revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), also known as the dot plot, showed that policymakers were still projecting a 50 basis points (bps) cut in rates in 2025.

While speaking on the policy outlook, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that they will not be in a hurry to move on rate cuts and added that they can maintain policy restraint for longer if the economy remains strong. The US Dollar (USD) held its ground following these comments and started to outperform its rivals on Thursday.

Later in the session, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. A significant increase in this data could limit the USD's gains and help EUR/USD find support.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 40 and EUR/USD trades near 1.0830, where the lower limit of the ascending regression channel is located. In case this support fails, technical sellers could take action and open the door for an extended declined toward 1.0730 (200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) and 1.0700 (static level, round level).

Looking north, resistances could be seen at 1.0900 (static level, round level), 1.0950 (static level) and 1.1000 (mid-point of the ascending channel).