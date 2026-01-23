EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls struggle to retain control

Following Wednesday's decline, EUR/USD regained its traction on Thursday and closed in positive territory. The pair finds it difficult to hold its ground in the European session on Friday and trades below 1.1750.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.10% 0.09% 0.02% 0.04% -0.05% 0.16% 0.15% EUR -0.10% -0.01% -0.07% -0.05% -0.14% 0.06% 0.05% GBP -0.09% 0.00% -0.06% -0.04% -0.13% 0.07% 0.06% JPY -0.02% 0.07% 0.06% 0.04% -0.07% 0.13% 0.13% CAD -0.04% 0.05% 0.04% -0.04% -0.11% 0.10% 0.10% AUD 0.05% 0.14% 0.13% 0.07% 0.11% 0.20% 0.20% NZD -0.16% -0.06% -0.07% -0.13% -0.10% -0.20% -0.01% CHF -0.15% -0.05% -0.06% -0.13% -0.10% -0.20% 0.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-positive market atmosphere, on easing tensions between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU), caused the US Dollar (USD) to weaken against its peers Thursday. Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims edged higher to 200,000 from 199,000 in the previous week. Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that they revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the third-quarter to 4.4% from 4.3% in the initial estimate.

The HCOB's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for January showed on Friday that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a strenghtening pace, with the Composite PMI rising to 52.5 from 51.3.

Later in the day, PMI data for the Eurozone and the US will be watched closely by market participants. In case the Eurozone PMI figures surprise to the upside, the Euro (EUR) could find a foothold. On the other hand, a reading below 50 in either the Manufacturing or the Services PMI in the US could cause the USD to come under pressure heading into the weekend and help the pair stage a rebound.

In the meantime, US stock index futures trade flat in the European session on Friday. If markets turn risk-averse with a bearish opening in Wall Street, the USD could preserve its strength in the American session and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1734. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises above the 100- and 200-period SMAs, while the 50-period SMA remains below them, framing a mixed but improving bias as price holds above all four averages.

The Relative Strength Index (14) prints 61, above the midline, reinforcing bullish momentum. Measured from the 1.1800 high to the 1.1592 low, price trades above the 61.8% retracement at 1.1721, suggesting the prior bearish leg is losing traction.

Upside would face a cap at the 78.6% retracement at 1.1756, and a close above it could open the way toward the 1.1800 area. On dips, initial support sits at the 20 SMA at 1.1717, and a break below it would expose the 200 SMA at 1.1705 ahead of 1.1680 (100-period SMA).

