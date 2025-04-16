EUR/USD rises toward 1.1400 on renewed USD weakness on Wednesday.

US economic calendar will feature Retail Sales data for March.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on the economic outlook.

After closing in negative territory on Tuesday, EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and climbs toward 1.1400 on Wednesday. The technical outlook points to a bullish tilt in the near term.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.52% -0.32% -0.31% -0.31% -0.74% -0.40% -0.55% EUR 0.52% 0.24% 0.24% 0.20% 0.02% 0.15% -0.02% GBP 0.32% -0.24% -0.02% -0.03% -0.21% -0.10% -0.21% JPY 0.31% -0.24% 0.02% -0.01% -0.14% -0.05% -0.28% CAD 0.31% -0.20% 0.03% 0.00% -0.15% -0.05% -0.16% AUD 0.74% -0.02% 0.21% 0.14% 0.15% 0.08% 0.00% NZD 0.40% -0.15% 0.10% 0.05% 0.05% -0.08% -0.11% CHF 0.55% 0.02% 0.21% 0.28% 0.16% -0.00% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the American session on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that the European Union (EU) was expecting a bulk of the tariffs imposed by the United States (US) to remain in place after little progress was made in talks on Monday.

The US Dollar (USD), however, came under renewed selling pressure and helped EUR/USD regain its traction after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that US President Donald Trump's administration was planning to use ongoing tariff negotiations to pressure US trading partner to limit their dealings with China.

In the second half of the day, the US Census Bureau will publish Retail Sales data for March. Markets expect an increase of 1.3% on a monthly basis. A stronger-than-forecast print could support the USD with the immediate reaction but the impact of this data on the currency's valuation is likely to remain short-lived.

Later in the American session, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook at the Economic Club of Chicago. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 20% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate by 25 basis points at the next policy meeting. The market positioning suggests that the USD has some room left on the upside if Powell's remarks reaffirm a policy hold in May.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60 and EUR/USD remains above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting the bullish tilt in the short-term outlook.

EUR/USD could face first resistance at 1.1400 (static level, mid-point of the ascending channel) before 1.1470 (static level) and 1.1500 (round level). On the downside, first support could be spotted at 1.1340 (static level) ahead of 1.1300 (static level, round level) and 1.1250 (static level).