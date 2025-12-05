EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls retain control after correction

Following the bullish action seen in the first half of the week, EUR/USD reversed its direction and closed in negative territory on Thursday. The pair holds its ground early Friday and trades marginally higher on the day, above 1.1650.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.54% -0.91% -0.90% -0.21% -1.31% -0.80% -0.07% EUR 0.54% -0.36% -0.36% 0.31% -0.77% -0.27% 0.47% GBP 0.91% 0.36% 0.27% 0.68% -0.41% 0.10% 0.84% JPY 0.90% 0.36% -0.27% 0.67% -0.43% 0.08% 0.82% CAD 0.21% -0.31% -0.68% -0.67% -1.13% -0.59% 0.16% AUD 1.31% 0.77% 0.41% 0.43% 1.13% 0.51% 1.25% NZD 0.80% 0.27% -0.10% -0.08% 0.59% -0.51% 0.74% CHF 0.07% -0.47% -0.84% -0.82% -0.16% -1.25% -0.74% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Upbeat data releases from the US helped the US Dollar stage a modest rebound on Thursday and caused EUR/USD to edge lower.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas' monthly publication showed that planned job cuts declined 53% from October to 71,321 in November. Additionally, the US Department of Labor (DoL) reported that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits declined to 191,000 from 218,000 in the previous week, marking the lowest print since September 2022 and coming in better than the market expectation of 220,000.

Nevertheless, the USD struggles to preserve its recovery momentum as the CME Group FedWatch Tool still shows about a 90% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December, even after the upbeat data.

On Friday, the US economic calendar will feature the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. Although this data is seen as a key indicator of inflation that guides the Fed in policymaking, it is unlikely to trigger a market reaction since it will be for September.

Later in the day, the University of Michigan (UoM) will publish the Consumer Sentiment Index data for December. While a noticeable improvement could support the USD heading into the weekend, investors could refrain from betting on a steady USD rebound ahead of next week's Fed meeting.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises above the 50-, 100- and 200-period SMAs, with all slopes pointing higher and price holding above them. The 20 SMA at 1.1646 offers nearby dynamic support. The Relative Strength Index (14) stands at 59, maintaining a neutral-to-bullish tone.

Measured from the 1.1885 high to the 1.1474 low, Fibonacci retracements cap the rebound, with the 50% retracement at 1.1680 acting as resistance. A break above would expose the 61.8% retracement at 1.1728. Failure to clear the barrier could keep the pair contained intraday. On the downside, the ascending trend line and the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement form a strong support area at 1.1630 ahead of 1.1580-1.1570 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)