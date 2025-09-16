EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls look to retain control before Fed meeting starts

EUR/USD trades at its highest level since early July near 1.1800.

The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of the Fed policy meeting.

The pair could correct lower if 1.1800 remains intact as resistance.

EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum after closing in positive territory on Monday and trades at its highest level since early July near 1.1800 in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) could have a difficult time staging a decisive rebound ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting and help the pair hold its ground.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.60% -0.62% -0.51% -0.51% -0.39% -0.35% -0.62% EUR 0.60% 0.00% 0.03% 0.10% 0.26% 0.21% -0.02% GBP 0.62% -0.01% 0.10% 0.09% 0.25% 0.21% -0.14% JPY 0.51% -0.03% -0.10% -0.03% 0.16% 0.14% -0.10% CAD 0.51% -0.10% -0.09% 0.03% 0.22% 0.11% -0.22% AUD 0.39% -0.26% -0.25% -0.16% -0.22% -0.04% -0.31% NZD 0.35% -0.21% -0.21% -0.14% -0.11% 0.04% -0.34% CHF 0.62% 0.02% 0.14% 0.10% 0.22% 0.31% 0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of high-impact data releases, the improving risk mood caused the USD to lose interest on Monday. Additionally, Senate Republicans confirmed White House economic adviser Stephen Miran to join the Federal Reserve Board. Miran, who is seen as a dove, will be able to vote at the upcoming meeting. This development also seems to be putting additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

The data from Germany showed on Tuesday that ZEW Survey - Current Situation Index dropped to -76.4 in September from -68.6, while the Economic Sentiment Index improved to 37.3 from 34.7. In the Eurozone, Industrial Production expanded by 0.3% on a monthly basis in July following the 0.6% contraction recorded in June. These prints failed to influence the Euro's performance in a noticeable way.

Later in the day, the US Census Bureau will publish Retail Sales data for August. Although a stronger-than-forecast increase could support the USD with the immediate reaction, investors could refrain from betting on a steady recovery in the near term.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen gaining between 0.1% and 0.35% on the day. In case risk flows continue to dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day, EUR/USD could continue to stretch higher.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades near the upper limit of the ascending channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 70. In case the pair fails to flip 1.1800 (upper limit of the ascending channel) into resistance, technical buyers could be discouraged. In this scenario, 1.1770 (static level, former resistance) could be seen as the first support level before 1.1730 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.1690-1.1700 (100-period SMA, static level).

On the upside, 1.1830 (July 1 high) aligns as an interim resistance before EUR/USD could target 1.1900 (static level, round level).