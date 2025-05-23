EUR/USD rises toward 1.1350 in the European session on Friday.

The US Dollar struggles to hold its ground after outperforming its rivals on Thursday.

The technical outlook highlights ongoing buyer interest in the near term.

After snapping a three-day winning streak on Thursday, EUR/USD regains its traction and rises toward 1.1350 in the European session on Friday, supported by the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD).

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.41% -1.53% -1.39% -1.15% -0.79% -1.10% -1.26% EUR 1.41% -0.14% 0.05% 0.33% 0.75% 0.38% 0.17% GBP 1.53% 0.14% -0.10% 0.47% 0.89% 0.52% 0.31% JPY 1.39% -0.05% 0.10% 0.27% 0.79% 0.52% 0.21% CAD 1.15% -0.33% -0.47% -0.27% 0.37% 0.05% -0.16% AUD 0.79% -0.75% -0.89% -0.79% -0.37% -0.37% -0.57% NZD 1.10% -0.38% -0.52% -0.52% -0.05% 0.37% -0.21% CHF 1.26% -0.17% -0.31% -0.21% 0.16% 0.57% 0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The USD held its ground on Thursday and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower after the data published by S&P Global showed that the economic activity in the US' private sector expanded at an accelerating pace in May, with Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rising to 52.1 from 50.6 in April. In this period, the Services PMI and the Manufacturing PMI both improved to 52.3.

Nevertheless, the positive impact of the upbeat PMI data on the USD remains short-lived as investors grow increasingly concerned about the US government's debt outlook. US President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill, which is projected to add more than $3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday by a slim margin. The Senate is expected to start discussions on the bill after the Memorial Day holiday on May 26.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) reported on Friday that Negotiated Wage Rates rose 2.38% in the first quarter, down from the 4.12% increase recorded in the previous quarter. This reading eases concerns over strong wage inflation in the Eurozone and limits the Euro's gains for the time being.

The US economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases on Friday. Hence, the USD could have a difficult time staying resilient against its rivals heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 60 and EUR/USD turned north after testing the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) early Thursday, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

EUR/USD could face next resistance at 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) before 1.1430 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). On the downside, a key support area seems to have formed at 1.1280-1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA, 200-period SMA) before 1.1200 (static level, round level) and 1.1180 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).