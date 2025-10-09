EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bears look to retain control as key support fails

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and declines toward 1.1600 in the European session on Thursday after closing the first three days of the week in negative territory. The near-term technical outlook offers no signs of a reversal yet.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.93% 0.63% 2.23% -0.03% 0.04% 0.85% 0.72% EUR -0.93% -0.40% 1.21% -0.99% -0.91% -0.12% -0.24% GBP -0.63% 0.40% 1.69% -0.59% -0.52% 0.28% 0.16% JPY -2.23% -1.21% -1.69% -2.18% -2.20% -1.42% -1.52% CAD 0.03% 0.99% 0.59% 2.18% 0.13% 0.90% 0.75% AUD -0.04% 0.91% 0.52% 2.20% -0.13% 0.81% 0.67% NZD -0.85% 0.12% -0.28% 1.42% -0.90% -0.81% -0.13% CHF -0.72% 0.24% -0.16% 1.52% -0.75% -0.67% 0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength caused EUR/USD to stretch lower midweek, as investors continued to overlook the ongoing government shutdown and the postponement of macroeconomic data releases.

Early Thursday, the cautious market stance helps the USD hold its ground and makes it difficult for EUR/USD to stage a rebound.

Investors will pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the early American session in the absence of key data releases.

Powell will deliver opening remarks at an event in Washington. In case he reiterates a patience approach to policy easing, citing the uncertainty created by the government shutdown, the immediate reaction could cause markets to doubt a rate cut in December and allow the USD to gather further strength.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 22% probability of the Fed holding the policy rate unchanged in December after opting for a 25 basis-points rate cut in October.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains between 30 and 40, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room on the downside before turning technically oversold. Additionally, EUR/USD registered its first daily close below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since February, reflecting buyers' hesitancy.

On the downside, 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next support level before 1.1500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1630-1.1640 (100-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1700-1.1715 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).