EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bears look to retain control as key support fails
- EUR/USD extends weekly slide toward 1.1600 in the European session on Thursday.
- The technical outlook confirms the bearish stance in the near term.
- Fed Chairman Powell will deliver a speech later in the day.
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and declines toward 1.1600 in the European session on Thursday after closing the first three days of the week in negative territory. The near-term technical outlook offers no signs of a reversal yet.
Euro Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.93%
|0.63%
|2.23%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|0.85%
|0.72%
|EUR
|-0.93%
|-0.40%
|1.21%
|-0.99%
|-0.91%
|-0.12%
|-0.24%
|GBP
|-0.63%
|0.40%
|1.69%
|-0.59%
|-0.52%
|0.28%
|0.16%
|JPY
|-2.23%
|-1.21%
|-1.69%
|-2.18%
|-2.20%
|-1.42%
|-1.52%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.99%
|0.59%
|2.18%
|0.13%
|0.90%
|0.75%
|AUD
|-0.04%
|0.91%
|0.52%
|2.20%
|-0.13%
|0.81%
|0.67%
|NZD
|-0.85%
|0.12%
|-0.28%
|1.42%
|-0.90%
|-0.81%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|-0.72%
|0.24%
|-0.16%
|1.52%
|-0.75%
|-0.67%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength caused EUR/USD to stretch lower midweek, as investors continued to overlook the ongoing government shutdown and the postponement of macroeconomic data releases.
Early Thursday, the cautious market stance helps the USD hold its ground and makes it difficult for EUR/USD to stage a rebound.
Investors will pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the early American session in the absence of key data releases.
Powell will deliver opening remarks at an event in Washington. In case he reiterates a patience approach to policy easing, citing the uncertainty created by the government shutdown, the immediate reaction could cause markets to doubt a rate cut in December and allow the USD to gather further strength.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 22% probability of the Fed holding the policy rate unchanged in December after opting for a 25 basis-points rate cut in October.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains between 30 and 40, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room on the downside before turning technically oversold. Additionally, EUR/USD registered its first daily close below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since February, reflecting buyers' hesitancy.
On the downside, 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next support level before 1.1500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). Looking north, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1630-1.1640 (100-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1700-1.1715 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Author
Eren Sengezer
FXStreet
As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.